Belfast Telegraph and Electric Ireland to honour heroes of women’s sport

Game Changers Awards will shine a light on those inspiring others and making a difference in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland swimmer Bethany Firth has proven to be the queen of the pool — © AFP via Getty Images

At the launch of the Belfast Telegraph Game Changers Awards are Anne Smyth, Sponsorship Specialist at Electric Ireland, judges Shirley McCay and Ashley Hutton, and Paul Ferguson, Head of Sport at Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life

The Belfast Telegraph has joined forces with Electric Ireland to launch the Game Changers Awards.

The monthly gongs will recognise the efforts of outstanding Northern Ireland women who are championing female sport both at home and on the world stage.

With the likes of Bethany Firth, Ciara Mageean and Rebecca Shorten competing at the pinnacle of their chosen sports on the world stage, Northern Ireland can boast some extraordinary elite level athletes. And with participation numbers in women’s club sport at an all-time high, the domestic scene is also thriving.

Women’s football, with the club scene kicking off again tomorrow, is bigger and better than ever before, Ireland’s hockey players are producing at a high level, while in GAA, Armagh have just won the Division Two title in the Ladies’ National Football League.

The Game Changers awards celebrate elite athletes, wonderful amateur talent, coaches and those volunteers who give up their time and energy to inspire the next generation of sports stars, at all levels.

From now until the end of the year, we will be selecting one person per month before awarding the overall winner in January.

The four-person judging panel will include highly respected footballer Ashley Hutton, who won 114 international caps for Northern Ireland and continues to play for Linfield in the Women’s Premiership, along with hockey legend Shirley McCay, who is Ireland’s most capped athlete — male or female — in any sport.

Belfast Telegraph Game Changers Awards judges Ashley Hutton (Former Northern Ireland footballer) and Shirley McCay (Ex-Ireland international hockey player)

Blues defender Hutton said: “It’s great to have the opportunity to champion women’s sport through the Electric Ireland Game Changer awards.

“There’s so much going on right now, whether it’s at professional level, amateur level or those who volunteer to inspire the new generation. It’s great to be able to celebrate that through these awards.

“Women’s sport is in a good place at the moment, but we still need to do more. Whether it’s football, rugby, hockey, GAA or whatever sport it’s important that young girls have female role models to look up to and be inspired by.

“When I was growing up, my role models were mainly man. That’s starting to change, but you can always do more.

“It’s great to have Belfast Telegraph and Electric Ireland involved in these awards, as sponsorship and media exposure are two vital elements in improving women’s sport.”

Ciara Mageean is one of Northern Ireland's top athletes — © Getty Images

Ulster Hockey Talent Coach McCay agreed: “It’s an honour to be involved in these awards.

“It’s great, because it is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate females involved at sport at all levels, not just the players but also the coaches and the volunteers that make sport possible.

“There’s so much good stuff happening on the ground that goes unnoticed. These monthly awards will shine a light on those efforts that maybe go unrecognised. This is a fantastic platform to celebrate females of all ages and backgrounds that are involved in sport.

“It’s amazing to see companies like Electric Ireland and Belfast Telegraph getting on board and pushing and promoting female sport in Northern Ireland.”

Award sponsors Electric Ireland have become synonymous with women’s sport over the last decade. Electric Ireland’s Sponsorship Specialist Anne Smyth believes the monthly Game Changers Awards is another fantastic way in which her company can lead the way in promoting female sport.

She says: “Electric Ireland is firmly committed to championing women in sport at all levels in Northern Ireland and we are delighted to partner with Belfast Telegraph for the 2023 Game Changers Awards.

“This partnership serves as an opportunity to celebrate the game-changing work of individuals both on and off the field, recognising the positive impact they’ve had on their local communities and the wider sporting landscape and helping to support the advancement of women’s sport.”

Northern Ireland swimmer Bethany Firth has proven to be the queen of the pool — © AFP via Getty Images

Belfast Telegraph’s Head of Sport Paul Ferguson said: “The Belfast Telegraph is thrilled once again to work in partnership with our friends at Electric Ireland to give Northern Ireland sports women the platform and attention they deserve.

“Along with the monthly Game Changers Awards, every Saturday in the Belfast Telegraph and online at www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk we will profile, celebrate and champion the incredible achievements and feats of our Northern Ireland sports women – whether elite, amateur, home or abroad.

“We will chart the hard work, dedication and sacrifices — telling the stories behind the headlines. And we will focus on our inspirational athletes who have dreams and aspirations of domestic domination or representing Northern Ireland in front of a global audience.

“The coaches and volunteers who play such pivotal roles, will also fall under our spotlight.

“And each month we have an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of women in sport through our Game Changers Awards.”

Do you know an inspirational woman who is changing the game in Northern Ireland sport?

Whether it is on the pitch, in a boxing ring, on the track or in a pool, we want to hear the many stories of those working to make a difference to women’s sport across our communities.

The individual may work with a single sport on as part of a cross-sport initiative, and may be part of a charity, public sector, private or volunteer organisation.

Visit www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/gamechangers to make a nomination.