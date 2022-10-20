Belfast Trojans star Dave Shaw is excited to help Irish Wolfhounds make history in first ever competitive international game

Irish Wolfhounds take on Spain in Madrid this weekend

A little piece of Irish sporting history will be made in Madrid tomorrow afternoon.

At 5pm in the Estadio Municipal Rafael Mendoza, Ireland will play their first ever competitive game of international American Football.

While you may not associate Ireland with the glitz and glam of America’s favourite sport, this European Championship match with Spain has been 40 years in the making.

Across the last four decades, gridiron in Ireland has grown from a game played by a handful of enthusiasts into a dynamic sport with ambitions of providing players for the NFL.

Newtownards man Dave Shaw — an offensive line for Irish Wolfhounds — takes up the story so far.

He said: “There have been a few iterations of Team Ireland down the years, stretching back to the ’80s when Channel Four started showing the NFL. But those iterations never really got off the ground.

“In 2017, the governing body, American Football Ireland, formed the Irish Wolfhounds as a new national team.

“We played our first game, a friendly against Belgum, in 2018, winning 20-19 in Navan. In 2019, in the reverse fixture, we won 7-6 in Belgium.

“Those two friendlies against Belgium were us gearing up for competitive action. I think it proved to us that we could compete at international level.

“Unfortunately, Covid put the whole thing on the backburner for a couple of years. But now we’re back and we’re ready to play our first competitive game.”

The Irish Wolfhounds will compete in League B of the European Championships, the second tier of international gridiron in Europe.

While this is the Wolfhounds’ first venture into the international game, Shaw believes Ireland can make an instant impact.

The 34-year-old said: “Spain is obviously a much bigger country than Ireland but we’re quietly confident we can go to Madrid and cause and upset.

“If we can overcome Spain then we will play the winner of Israel and Turkey in 2023. The winner of that game will then play Germany in a promotion decider, with the winner moving into League A with the likes of Team GB, France and the Scandinavian teams.

“So we’re only three wins away from joining Europe’s big hitters.”

While Shaw and his team-mates would desperately love to win in the Spanish capital, the real aim of the Wolfhounds is to spread the gridiron gospel.

The Belfast Trojans’ offensive line explained: “It’s a growing sport, both in terms of viewing and participation.

“There is now a huge interest in the NFL, and that’s driving participation in Britain and Ireland.

“The NFL has made a real effort to spread the game in Europe with regular season games held each year in London. We’ve also had college football staged in Dublin, which attracted a massive crowd to the Aviva.

“The key thing is for us to capitalise on this interest and get the message out there that we do play in Ireland. There are clubs out there that will gladly let you try the sport, even if you’ve never played before.

“I didn’t start playing until I was 24. A friend of mine invited me down to training one night and the moment I put the helmet and pads on, I knew it was for me.

“It’s funny — whenever I tell people I play American Football for Ireland, they look at you blankly. And I explain that we’ve actually had a league for nearly 40 years.

“If you go back to the ’80s, I think the league started with just four teams. Now we have three divisions and a thriving community.

“The standard is improving all the time. We’re all amateurs but in recent years some guys have moved on from the league in Ireland and joined clubs in countries like Germany and Finland, where they play professionally or semi-pro. So there’s opportunities for ambitious young athletes.”

But will we ever see an Irishman in the NFL?

It may seem like a far-fetched concept, but British-born stars Lawrence Tynes, Jay Ajayi and Osi Umenyiora have all made an impact Stateside. And there are currently Austrian, Belgian, Greek, Italian and Kosovan players on NFL rosters.

Dallas Cowboys fan Shaw said: “An Irishman in the NFL is something that’s genuinely possible.

“There’s now an established pathway with an NFL academy in England, based at Loughborough Uni. At the academy, coaches hone young players’ talent in the hope that they can make the transition to the NFL.

“A few Irishmen have been across, including Lopez Sanusi from Belfast.

“He joined the Trojans youth team and he immediately stood out, as he was twice the size of the other kids. He’s a proper athlete with pace, power and a great attitude. His brother Abi played Irish League football, so he’s from a sporting family.

“The pathway is there for Lopez, which wasn’t the case even 10 years ago.

“Right now, there’s Brits, Germans and Austrians in the NFL — so why not from Ireland?”