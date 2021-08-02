Belfast’s most popular Olympic sports revealed

Team Ireland have had mixed results at this year’s Games (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Forget boxing or sprinting – trampolining is Belfast's most popular Olympic sport, according to new research.

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics reaches its climax, social enterprise Better conducted an analysis to understand the popularity and excitement for the Games, ranking the number of monthly internet searches relating to each sport.

The ranking looks outside of the classic ‘big-four’ sports of football, boxing, golf and rugby, exploring the less 'mainstream' disciplines.

With an average of 1,300 monthly searches, trampolining was Belfast’s most popular sport, followed by skateboarding with 880 searches and mountain biking (720 searches).

Other popular sports include tennis, basketball and fencing.

So far in 2021, originating from the UK, there has been a total average monthly search volume of 3.19 million for the 46 sports on show at the Games.

In June, the Wikipedia pages of all the sports were viewed a total of 1.35 million times.

Across the UK, trampolining, mountain biking and skateboarding were also the most popular in terms of search volume, garnering 201,000 views, 165,000 views, and 165,000 views in the year to date, respectively.

Looking at the monthly average page views for each sport's Wikipedia page, a new Olympic sport, karate, came out on top with 177,202 views, followed by the Canoe/Kayak Slalom (132,266) and the popular athletics events (127,364).

Team Ireland have had mixed results at this year’s Games, with medal hopefuls Rhys McClenaghan falling short on the pommel horse, boxer Kurt Walker losing in the quarter finals and Rory McIlroy missing out on a podium place in the golf.

As things stand, Team Ireland have won three medals - one gold medal and three bronze - putting them in 44th place in the medals table. Team GB are currently sixth on the medals table, winning 33 medals - 11 gold, ten silver and 12 bronze.

Better also looked at the popularity of all the Team GB athletes and found that former tennis gold medallist, Andy Murray, was the most-searched, with an average of 201,000 monthly searches. He was followed by double-gold medallist rower, Helen Glover (40,500 searches) and world champion sprinter, Dina Asher-Smith (27,100 searches).