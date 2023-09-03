Belmont duo Paul Daly and Simon Martin hold their own to seal delightful double

Belmont duo Paul Daly and Simon Martin were Pairs and Triples winners with Mark McPeak joining in for the latter

Paul Daly and Simon Martin were double winners in the IBA National Championships at sunny Belmont on Saturday.

The Belmont duo suffered disappointment earlier in the week when the east Belfast club blew its chances of retaining the PGL Division One crown – pipped at the post by Dunbarton.

But Daly and Martin shrugged off the gloom that hovered over the Kincora Avenue club to win the Pairs and Triples titles, booking their slot in next season’s British Championships.

They roared to victory over Crumlin’s Nicky Smyth and Shane Leonard (21-13) in the Pairs before coming up against Bangor trio Jackie Erskine, Aaron Patterson and Matthew Crawford in the Triples, a much sterner test – Mark McPeak joined Daly and Martin.

In fact, the NIBA boys were more than holding their own until the 14th end, when the Belmont combination picked up a staggering count of eight that totally turned the tie in their favour.

“They were two tough Finals, especially the Triples,” said Martin. “There was very little in the game, we were winning by two shots (17-15) when we managed to pick up the count.

“It was just the boost we needed at that point.”

The comeback of the day belonged to Donaghadee’s Josh Thompson, who defeated Ballymoney’s Alex Jones 21-11 in the Under-18 Singles Final.

But Jones (14) led 11-1 at one stage before 15-year-old Thompson put his foot on the gas and never looked back.

The Cookstown rink of Jonny Shepherd, James Shaw, Colin Hogg and Mark Wilson won the Fours title, beating the Larne combination skipped by Alan McLean.

It was a special occasion for Hogg because it was his seventh Irish national title.

Meanwhile, Ireland toasted double success in the World Championships in Australia over the weekend.

Gary Kelly and Adam McKeown won gold in the Pairs discipline, while Stuart Bennett, Ian McClure and Marty McHugh picked up a bronze in the Triples.

Irish Bowling Association Connected Health Championships, Finals

Open Singles: R McMullan (Limavady) 21 I Wilson (CYM) 12

Youth Singles (Under-18): J Thompson (Donaghadee) 21 A Jones (Ballymoney) 11

Junior Singles (Under-25): C Gaw (Donaghadee) 16 J Moffett (Dunbarton) 21

Pairs: P Daly, S Martin (Belmont) 20 N Smyth, S Leonard (Crumlin) 13

Triples: J Erskine, A Patterson, M Crawford (Bangor) 20 M McPeak, P Daly, S Martin (Belmont) 26

Fours: J Shepherd, J Shaw, C Hogg, M Wilson (Cookstown) 21 D Perkins, G McKee, L Carson, T McClean (Sydenham) 17

Senior Fours: N Thompson, R Battersby, D Corkill, R Barr (Belmont) 18 H Paul, N McCaw, B McAlary, W McCaw (Ballymoney) 17