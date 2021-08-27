Bethany Firth claims Paralympic silver medal with second-placed finish in S14 200m freestyle final

Seaforde's Bethany Firth has added to her incredible Paralympic medal haul with silver in the S14 200m freestyle in Tokyo.

The 25-year-old breezed through her morning heat to secure her place in the final with a time of 2:10.58 and hopes were high she could defend the title she won in Rio five years ago.

But she was unable to add a fifth gold medal to her record as Valeriia Shabalina of the Russian Paralympic Committee touched up first in a time of 2:03.71, only 0.33 seconds faster than Firth.

Shabalina was always a fraction of a second ahead of Firth, nudging 0.27 seconds ahead at the first turn, with the GB woman cutting the gap to 0.15 seconds at the second turn.

But she couldn't do enough to get in ahead of the Russian at the final time of asking, Shabalina just getting her hand to the wall faster to take the gold, with Firth having to settle for silver.

However, it is still a sixth Paralympic medal for Firth, and she still has two more chances to add to her tally in the 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley.

"It was a really good race, I like races when they're very close. Unfortunately I didn't get the touch, but after the year I've had I'm so happy with that and I can't wait for the races to come," said Firth.

"After this year I decided I just wanted to swim for fun, so I'm just going to see what my times are and I'm excited to get back into training and hopefully go to Paris (in 2024)."

Fellow GB athlete Jessica-Jane Applegate took the bronze, coming in behind with a time of 2:09.53 to complete the podium.

Meanwhile, James MacSorley and the Great Britain wheelchair basketball team will face a must-win match against the United States to progress from Group B after their defeat to Germany.

Thomas Boehme scored 27 points for the Germans as they won 71-59, meaning MacSorley and co. must triumph over medal hopefuls the USA in the early hours of Saturday morning or else they will be eliminated.