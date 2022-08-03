Bethany Firth thrilled to complete medal set after Commonwealth Games glory as she cruises to gold in 200m Freestyle

Northern Ireland's Bethany Firth (right) embraces Jessica-Jane Applegate after winning her first Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 200m Freestyle S14

Bethany Firth was thrilled to complete the full set of medals after cruising to a gold medal in the 200m Freestyle S14 Final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Seaforde woman at one point looked to be on for world record pace as she burst out of the blocks and led by a full two seconds at the turn, but would eventually come home in a time of 2:07.02 to clinch Northern Ireland’s first gold medal of the Games.

Firth’s time gave her a comfortable 1.54 second win over England’s Jessica-Jane Applegate, who took silver, with England’s Louise Fiddes taking bronze.

The 26-year-old has now won medals at every level possible in the sport and has only further enhanced her reputation as the greatest ever para-athlete to represent Northern Ireland.

And it was only made even more special by the fact that husband Andrew was there watching for the first time alongside Firth’s parents, which made her immensely proud.

"It’s given me the full collection now – I’ve got Paralympic gold, World gold, European gold and now I’ve got the Commonwealth gold,” beamed Firth.

"It felt really good. I’m so thankful to be here and I’m so thankful my family can be here and watch me because they weren’t able to go to Tokyo. They do so much for me and I love them so much. I hope I made them proud.”

"Getting married, and then I had Worlds, and then I had this. So glad it all came together and I just want to say thanks to all the people who supported me at home.”

And Daniel Wiffen made it a double celebration in the pool for Northern Ireland as he claimed a silver medal in the 1500m Men’s Freestyle Final.

The Magheralin man was the only man within touching distance of gold medal winner Sam Short, touching up in a time of 14:51.79 which was 3.25 seconds behind the Australian, for his first Commonwealth Games medal.

Having never won a swimming medal before these Games, Northern Ireland now have three, with Firth and Wiffen adding to Barry McClements' bronze which he won on Friday.