Bettering Gold Coast medal haul is Team NI’s goal for 2022 Commonwealth Games, reveals Alison Moffitt-Robinson

The first female chef de mission of the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team, Alison Moffitt-Robinson, has revealed the medal target for the country at Birmingham 2022 is to surpass the 12 won at the Gold Coast four years ago.

In years gone by, Team NI have kept medal ambitions to themselves. It’s refreshing to hear 52-year-old Bangor woman Moffitt-Robinson be so open and honest about what will constitute success for Northern Ireland in the upcoming multi-sports event.

In the days and weeks ahead you will read and hear much about Northern Ireland’s gold medal hopes like gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, swimmer Bethany Firth and boxing siblings Aidan Walsh and Michaela Walsh, but behind the scenes former international javelin thrower Moffitt-Robinson will be directing operations ensuring all goes smoothly, having responsibility for team preparation and delivery.

Chef de Mission Alison Moffitt Robinson wants to see more local athletes on the podium

A highly respected sports development officer at Ulster University, Moffitt-Robinson has been part of the Team NI management structure at six previous Commonwealth Games and will be assisted in Birmingham by general team manager and hockey legend Stephen Martin, who won Olympic gold with Team GB in 1988 and is another renowned sports administrator.

“It’s a big honour to be given the opportunity and I’m up for the challenge,” said Moffitt-Robinson.

On the topic of breaking new ground as Team NI’s first female chef de mission, she said: “We have women in high performance positions right across sports, so there is no reason why this shouldn’t become part of the norm.

“It’s a process every time a Games cycle comes round that the most appropriate and best qualified individual for the post is put into position and we have been strong about that for all the positions relating to the team.

“We want to make sure we have the best people able to do the best job for the team.

“I’m grateful that Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland had faith in me and my capability and experience.

“This will be my seventh senior Games so there is quite a bit of knowledge and experience that goes with me.

“The fact I’m the first woman is great, but hopefully going forward there will be many more coming after me.”

Quizzed on the medal target, Moffitt-Robinson states: “Our goal at Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland is to increase our medal count.

“We had 12 medals in the Gold Coast so we are targeting that and beyond.

“We have a smaller team. The sports structures and sports involved have partly contributed to those lesser numbers.

“Shooting, which has traditionally been a medal sport for us, is not included in this edition of the Games. So there have been some changes, but we are hoping to increase our medal tally and we are also hoping to see a broader spread in our medal sports, and also we are targeting top eight positions and to increase that.

“We know within the team we have Olympians, Paralympians and world champions and they absolutely would be to the fore in our expectations for medals, though the sports they are in are massively competitive. It’s never easy and they will be hoping to return our faith in them and bring some more medals home to Northern Ireland.

“We have a strong Para team, and with Bethany Firth coming in as a multiple world champion we have high hopes for her.

“We’ve got both Aidan and Michaela Walsh and others in boxing and Rhys McClenaghan coming in as a Commonwealth gold medallist in gymnastics, and we have top class individuals in the likes of bowls and judo and potentially athletics as well.

“It is hard to pinpoint individuals. You just don’t know about everyone on the day, including some who haven’t been to a Games before.

“If they pull out performances they may well be in with a medal shout, and there are those we consider development athletes for the next Games in 2026.

“There are no soft events, no soft sports and no soft medals and it will be very competitive, but hopefully a very successful Games for us. We are looking for a good return.”

Moffitt-Robinson insists for many of the Team NI competitors “they couldn’t contemplate doing what they are doing without National Lottery investment" which provides sports stars across Northern Ireland with a financial lifeline and access to top coaches, pioneering technology, science and medical support.

Swimmer Bethany Firth

Over £40m will be invested by the National Lottery to support the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Families of the athletes will also pay out good money to travel to Birmingham to support their own.

“Being one hour away makes a huge difference,” says Moffitt-Robinson.

“You don’t have any big time changes or significant climatic changes. It means that friends, family and personal coaches can be there to support and be part of that big Games experience. That really is a boost to the team.

“The team members have been well supported and we think well looked after, and we hope they are going to perform to their absolute best when it comes to Games time for Team NI, themselves, their coaches, their families and all the people who have worked to get them to the place they are now.”

For the first time at the Games, LGBT athletes will be able to wave the rainbow flag on the podium with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) saying it “embraces inclusiveness in everything we do”.

Moffitt-Robinson says: “They have made a number of key decisions this year in relation to how they are approaching athletes’ ability to have their opinions and voice them on things and taking a positive step towards that so, yes, we hope that is taken with the heart it is intended and that it’s not seen as a negative and it’s not protesting, but people being able to voice their opinions.

“The CGF have taken quite a different and more of a pro-active stance on that for these Games.”

