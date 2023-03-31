Boccia star Claire Taggart gets season off to fantastic start with success in Zagreb

Larne's Claire Taggart has got the season off to a flying start, winning gold at the World Boccia Zagreb Challenger.

The world champion remained unbeaten through the group stages and the knockout rounds, cementing her place in the No.1 spot of the world rankings. Even in the Final, she didn't allow her opponent to even score a point, triumphing 6-0 over Sona Aghayeva of Azerbaijan.

She helped Great Britain top the medal table, with five medals in the individual competition, winning more medals and more golds than any other nation.

Greg Baker, Boccia UK performance director, says the results in Zagreb augur well for the countdown to Paris: “It’s been a fantastic tournament so far and sets us up well ahead of the Montreal World Cup in April. To win five medals here against nations like Portugal and Brazil means that everything’s moving in the right direction.”

But there’s no time for the squad – and indeed Larne's boccia star – to celebrate. Today, the squad begins their Team and Pairs campaign and are hoping to further boost their medal haul.

Taggart joins Paralympic Champion David Smith OBE and Will Hipwell in the BC1/2 Team event.