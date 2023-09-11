Boccia star Claire Taggart wins gold in Brazil but heaps praise on teenage opponent

It is the second World Cup gold of Taggart’s career and provides the player from Northern Ireland – who became World Champion last December - with all-important ranking points with the Paris Paralympic Games just one year away.

She remained unbeaten in her matches and in the final, came up against Indonesia’s Zayana. It was a case of déjà vu for Taggart as she cfacedbts the 18-year-old talent in her first pool match.

Taggart explained: “Gischa is a young new talent who has a very bright future in boccia. She put me under pressure from the start including winning the first end, but I was able to put the nerves to the side and win the game 4-3. She‘s already a fierce competitor in BC2F and, at the age of only 18, she has so much potential.”

Despite clocking up the first win over the Indonesian, Taggart still remained under pressure: “The nerves of a final are completely different and I knew I was going to have to play well to win again. Gischa pushed me hard to execute shots and take risks but in the fourth end, my jack ball won me the game.”