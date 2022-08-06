Bowls four secure Northern Ireland’s second gold of the Commonwealth Games, but Gary Kelly must settle for silver

Martin McHugh skippered Northern Ireland to the Commonwealth title

Northern Ireland’s bowlers have scored the country’s second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games.

The four of Sam Barkley, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure and skip Martin McHugh produced a sublime performance in Birmingham to defeat India 18-5 in the gold medal match. It was a remarkable display of skill and patience from the quartet, who were in control from the first end.

It’s the first time Northern Ireland have won bowls gold in the Commonwealth Games since Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

Earlier in the day, bowler Gary Kelly won his singles semi-final over Fairul Izwan Abd Muin of Malaysian by 21-15. In the final, Kelly faced Aaron Wilson. The Australian had a little too much for the Northern Irish bowler, winning 21-3 in a one-sided final.

While Wilson claimed gold, Kelly can be proud of his silver medal success.