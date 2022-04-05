Anthony Cacace handed big opportunity against former champion Jonathan Romero on Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte undercard

British super-featherweight champion Anthony Cacace has been handed a golden slot on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s World heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte on April 23.

Cacace will take on former world super-bantamweight champion Jonathan Romero in a 10-rounder for the WBO international title, while Olympian Kurt Walker will also be on the Wembley Stadium card, seeking to make it two out of two since leaving the amateur ranks.

Promoter Frank Warren says he has high hopes for Belfast man Cacace, who made a successful defence of his British title when outpointing Lyon Woodstock last August but hasn’t boxed since.

Warren said: “I genuinely believe that as soon as Anthony Cacace gathers some momentum in his career, he has got what it takes to win a world title and securing the WBO International belt will put him firmly on track. But he is up against a dangerous and experienced opponent in Jonathan Romero and will need to be at his very best on the night.”