Anthony Cacace is taking nothing for granted in his big Belfast homecoming

Having boxed away from home for over eight years, there’s been a noticeable excitement around Anthony Cacace this week as he prepares to defend the IBO super-featherweight title against Poland’s Damian Wrzesinski.

Belfast’s ‘Apache’ has had his and many others’ fair share of disappointments and setbacks throughout his career, but tonight is the night when he finally gets to enjoy the limelight in his home town and is determined to make it count.

While he will enter as a heavy favourite to take care of business before moving onto a major showdown next, he is nonetheless wary of what can happen and doesn’t need to look too far back for evidence.

Antony Cacace goes into Saturday night's fight as the favourite

Last Saturday in Dublin, Gary Cully came unstuck against Jose Felix in a fight he was expected to win in style to boost his headlining credentials and Cacace doesn’t want to suffer a similar fate.

While Wrzesinski holds a decent record of 26-2-2, he has boxed just twice outside of his homeland and will certainly be made to feel a long way from Poznan when he steps out to challenge Cacace this evening, but the Belfast man is also aware this is his rival’s big chance and is taking nothing for granted.

“One punch and it’s all over in the professional game, so I’ve got to be ready and switched on,” said the 34-year-old whose only blemish came against Martin J Ward back in 2017.

“If I fight to the best of my ability I should beat this guy handy enough, but again, anything can happen in professional boxing.

“He can be negative and get on the back foot, but it depends on how he approaches this. If he does go on the back foot, then he’s not going to win, so let’’s hope he comes to fight.

“As we saw at the weekend, it’s fine margins in this game. I just want to do what I can do and be switched on. I’ve made weight the best I’ve ever made it so I’m ready to go.”

Although not as active as he would have liked, Cacace has nonetheless put in a string of impressive performances over the past few years when taking the British title from Sam Bowen, defending against Leon Woodstock and then ripping the IBO title from Michael Magnesi.

He puts much of that down to the work he and head coach Iain Mahood have put in behind the scenes and expects to deliver a big performance tonight that will see his stock rise further and all things being equal, he could well take care of business inside the distance.

“I’m buzzing,” he confirmed.

“Everything has went well in camp. Me and Iain have been working together for two years now and it’s all starting to pay off.”