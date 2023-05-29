Anthony Cacace: I’ve paid my dues, now it’s time for a big money world title fight

Big fights for big money are what Anthony Cacace wants as he marked his return to Belfast on Saturday after eight years away with a unanimous points win over Damian Wrzesinski to retain his IBO super-featherweight title (118-111, 117-111, 116-112).

There was never any doubt the West Belfast man was the better of the pair and by a considerable distance, but was a little disappointed he couldn’t close the show.

That particular cause wasn’t helped as he revealed afterwards that he had damaged his hand early but still looked the more likely of the pair to make a dent as although the Pole had some moments, he had nothing to really trouble Cacace.

“It wasn’t a great performance from me but I busted my hand in the second round,” he revealed.

“No excuse, and a win is a win. He was tough and he came to win. I made a couple of mistakes that I shouldn’t be making and it is what it is.

“None of his punches hurt me. None of them even budged me in the slightest.”

Anthony Cacace celebrates defeating Damian Wrzesinski

Cacace has spent the best part of a decade fighting away from home so his chance to get back to his home city ought to have been extra special, but he felt that the lack of edge he has felt when on the road was absent and perhaps took away from his performance.

That’s not to say it was in any way bad, but there was a sense that had be put his foot on the gas he may have finished things earlier.

“It was really weird because I did not feel like I had a fight, the whole time,” he explained.

“Even walking out to that ring, I did not feel like was fighting. It was such an anti-climax.

“You’d think because I was fighting back at home, I’d have that buzz — but I’m used to having to get used to my surroundings whereas here it was just natural, like another four-round spar.”

Prior to Saturday, Cacace was ranked number four in the IBF ratings and with the one and two positions empty, he will hope to maybe get elevated further and be in line for a meeting with champion Joe Cordina.

If not the Welshman, any of the other champions will do just nicely but a big night and the rewards that come with it is high on his list of priorities.

“I want a big fight for big money next,” he stressed.

“Joe Cordina (IBF), Emanuel Navarrete (WBO), any one of the champions next. I’ve served my time in this game. I’ve given everything to it. Come on, where’s my bit back?

“I want it whenever my hand heals up. I was continuously hitting him with the jab, hitting him with the open hand sometimes.

“It’s another 12-rounder but I hurt him numerous times, I heard him wince, seen his eyes turn – and I didn’t capitalise.

“And that’s a big factor for me. I’d only give myself a three or a four out of ten. But I won and I beat him by six, seven rounds.

“I’m like a fine wine. I’m 34, my daughter’s over there and she’s about 6ft tall. I made my family proud, and the fans were all loving it, so that’s all that matters to me.”