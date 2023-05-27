Anthony Cacace wants world title fight following convincing win over Poland’s Damian Wrzesinski

It was a happy return to home turf for Anthony Cacace at the SSE Arena last night as he retained the IBO super-featherweight title against a game, yet comprehensively beaten Damian Wrzesinski on all three cards (188-111, 117-111, 116-112).

Belfast's 'Apache' has endured plenty of ups and downs since he last appeared on a Frampton-Avalos card at the same venue in February 2015, but returned with his sights set on showing what his home town had been missing and he did that, showing a bit of everything.

Ranked number four by the IBF for Joe Cordina's title before the off, behind Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov who recently lost to the Welshman and with spots one and two vacant, this victory should sure propel him into a Celtic clash before the end of the year.

It was apparent from the off that Cacace was bigger, taller and stronger than the visitor who was sporting a brace on his right knee and although the opening moments were something of a feeling-out affair, anything solid Cacace landed appeared to be making a dent.

Wrzesinski was not without ambition and found a home with a couple of early rights, but they lacked anything to deter Cacace who, boxing as an othodox, began to mix it with a solid lead left in the second.

Cacace took a little time to warm to the third round and it was crying out for him to step on the gas. He did so as he switched stances with the left hand particularly effective.

As the rounds ticked into midway, there was a sense Cacace could put this one to bed if he upped it a little as his power shots were more telling than Wrzesinski's who, to his credit, kept pressing, but a snappy one-two in the sixth stiffened his legs.

There was a smile from Cacace to his opponent as they retreated to their corners at the bell that suggested appreciation he had taken those blows.

He was in no mood to let his man off the hook, clearly enjoying himself as the blood from a busted up Wrzesinski began to sputter, letting his foe attack as he limbo-danced away and punished with counters.

You couldn't help admiring the Pole's ambition as he stuck with it and tried to work his way into the affair, nabbing the odd round, but the meaty shots were being taken rather than given.

Was there a case that Cacace could have stepped on the gas a little more? Probably, but there was also an awareness that Wrzesinski was still throwing so no sense on taking uanessacry risks in a fight he was bossing.

For a split second on the ninth as Cacace landed a meaty left to the ribs, Wrzesinski was almost buckling but just about kept himself intact.

This was his big night too and he stubbornly hung in but there was no chance he was turning this fight around he lacked anything to trouble Cacace despite trading in the trenches.

By the championship rounds, this fight was long since decided as we acknowledged Wrzesinski.would have the moral victory of hearing the final bell, but utterly outclassed by Cacace who improves to 21-1.