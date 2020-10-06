Barry McGuigan 'took cash' to put boxers on Carl Frampton Belfast fight card, court told

Part-time promoter tells Frampton court case he gave Jackal's manager cash to get his fighters on undercard

Barry McGuigan was allegedly handed £1,000 in cash outside a boxing club by a part-time promoter who wanted his fighters on the bill at one of Carl Frampton's big hometown shows, the High Court has been told.

Mark Dunlop, who also claimed his two fighters were paid half the normal commission after selling tickets worth £22,000 for the late 2013 Odyssey event, told the court he was giving testimony after being contacted by Mr Frampton's solicitor, North Belfast MP John Finucane, in the last couple of weeks.

The testimony by Mr Dunlop, a promoter and property developer from Dundonald, came on the eighth day of a legal action taken by Mr Frampton against Cyclone Promotions and Mr McGuigan.

During cross-examination counsel for Mr McGuigan, Liam McCollum QC, said his client had "no memory" of any such arrangement of a £1,000 payment.

He produced an email from Mr Dunlop in which he mentioned his fighters would be receiving the normal 10% commission on ticket sales, not 5% as he now says.

Mr Dunlop claims he remembers counting the £22,000 in cash with Mr McGuigan's wife Sandra at the Europa Hotel prior to the pre-fight weigh-in.

Mr Frampton (33) is suing over the alleged non-payment of up to £6m in purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising during a four-year partnership that dissolved in acrimony in 2017.

A countersuit for breach of contract has been filed against the boxer. That claim involves more than £4m, it emerged at an earlier hearing.

Asked by Mr Frampton's counsel Gavin Millar QC how he came to be on the stand, Mr Dunlop said: "Mr Finucane phoned me and asked me about the incident."

Mr Dunlop said he was giving testimony because of a visit "a couple of weeks ago" to Monkstown Boxing Club in Newtownabbey.

During the visit, with "maybe loose lips", he told others how he "had to pay to get the guys" on the card of Mr Frampton's match-up with Frenchman James Parodi at the Odyssey in October 2013. It was the first bout organised under Cyclone management.

He told them that he did not know what others did, "but it is not the way we normally work". Following that visit, he received the call from Mr Finucane.

Mr Dunlop told the court that his recent visit to Monkstown was the first since before the 2013 bout. It was outside the same club that he claims to have handed over the £1,000 to Mr McGuigan.

The developer earlier in his testimony explained he managed two up-and-coming fighters, James Tennyson and Daniel McShane, both of whom were invited to spar with Frampton some time in 2013.

It was a "big thing", said Mr Dunlop, as both Mr Frampton and Mr McGuigan were "heroes". He heard afterwards that Mr Frampton had left Eddie Hearn Matchroom Promotions and joined forces with Mr McGuigan to promote events. The first event was to be at the Odyssey against Parodi.

"I wanted to have my fighters on the show... big, big event," Mr Dunlop said. "I offered Mr McGuigan £1,000 to put the two boxers on."

Asked what was his response, the witness said: "He accepted it."

Mr McGuigan "kept his word" and the two boxers were named on the card at a press conference in the Europa Hotel.

Barry McGuigan arrives for the hearing

That same evening Mr Dunlop said they, along with others, went to Monkstown Boxing Club.

"I said I have the money for him," said Mr Dunlop, telling the court that it was cash. "He asked me to give it to him outside."

They went to his car, Mr McGuigan took the money and put it in his pocket, the witness said. He did not get a receipt, he added.

On cross-examination, Mr McCollum put it to him: "In terms of the suggestion of the £1,000, Mr McGuigan has no memory whatsoever of any such arrangement."

Counsel added: "From what you're saying, you approached him and asked him: 'Would you let the fighters on for £1,000?'."

Mr Dunlop replied: "Yes, it was my suggestion, to get the fighters a slot on the show."

The witness told the court his two boxers did an excellent job selling tickets and kept coming back and asking for more. They received 5% commission, he said.

"Normally it is 10%, but I was delighted to get the guys exposure," Mr Dunlop said. The money was on top of the £1,500 purse each. The part-time promoter testified he had no paperwork for either the ticket sales commissions nor the purse money.

On cross-examination, Mr McCollum QC asked whether the witness had any evidence that they were only paid 5%, or whether he remembered any negotiations over the commission. He could not remember any negotiations.

The barrister then produced an email, dated September 2013, from Mr Dunlop to Jake McGuigan, Mr McGuigan's son, and a London-based promoter also involved in planning the show. In the email Mr Dunlop writes of a 10% commission net of sales, the court heard.

Earlier in the day the court heard how Mr McGuigan allegedly "panicked" that he may have damaged the star boxer's career by severing ties with a rival promoter.

Mr McGuigan's former personal assistant Cherri Norman claimed his own demands and a desire to be involved in staging the Belfast fighter's contests led to them parting company with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom organisation.

Nicknamed 'The Jackal' for his exploits in the ring, some of Mr Frampton's early wins had been promoted by Matchroom.

But according to Ms Norman, that arrangement ended in 2013 because "Barry was pushing for too much for himself".

"That was the year everything went a bit strange," she said.

Ms Norman claimed Mr McGuigan wanted to "co-produce" bouts, and that negotiations with Matchroom became "quite stressful".

"They could agree on Carl's purse and what Carl needed, (but) they couldn't agree on what Barry wanted," she alleged.

"Barry seemed to be asking for too much."

The split from Matchroom came as Mr McGuigan attempted to find out more about income streams, the court heard.

"I remember Barry, it was probably the only time I saw him a little bit panicked," Ms Norman said. "He was worried that he may have done something quite bad for Carl's career.

"I think Matchroom could see there was a conflict between Barry's role as manager and what he was trying to obviously get for himself."

Under cross-examination by Mr McCollum QC, for Mr McGuigan, she confirmed that she had not attended any meetings involving anyone from Matchroom.

Mr McCollum further asked: "Were you ever present at any discussions about Eddie Hearn?"

She replied: "No."

Ms Norman said she worked for the McGuigan family at their Kent offices between 2007 and 2015, leaving after an "acrimonious fall-out".

She also claimed a £2,000 loss was put down after one fight in 2013 which had made a profit.

However, Mr McCollum was emphatic that her version of events was wrong.

"The figures sent in to the BBBC (British Boxing Board of Control), I'm telling you they were not put in as a loss," he told her.

The action centres on an alleged conflict of interest between Mr McGuigan's dual role as manager and promoter.

Mr Frampton further claims he never received a 30% profit share promised to him when he signed up as a director of another Northern Ireland-based Cyclone company.

During evidence the former PA said Sandra McGuigan's became agitated when the boxer expressed an interest in getting a new accountant in Northern Ireland.

"She made it clear that wasn't going to happen," Ms Norman said.

The hearing continues.