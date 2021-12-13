Belfast boxer Stephen McMullan’s family ask for prayers after he suffers brain injury

Belfast fighter in intensive care ‘faces long road to recovery’ following collapse after bout

The family and friends of Belfast boxer Stephen McMullan have been praying he makes a full recovery after suffering a brain injury during a bout last week.

The heavyweight fighter, who boxes out of north Belfast’s Newington Amateur Boxing Club, is currently in intensive care in the Royal Victoria Hospital following the fight in the Ulster Elite senior boxing finals.

Mr McMullan lost in the final of the provincial boxing championship contest at the Girdwood Community Hub in north Belfast, but “took bad” the following day before being rushed to hospital.

His sister Claire explained he was due to undergo an MRI scan on Monday to assess the seriousness of the brain injury.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday morning, she said Mr McMullan had a “stable night”, squeezed her hand, opened his eyes and was attempting to speak.

“It’s going be a long road to recovery for him, he’s got the best team helping him in the Royal ICU and all his family and friends,” wrote Ms McMullan.

“The support means so much and the prayers are amazing. I truly believe they’re helping, thanks for all the messages guys, we do see them.”

Mr McMullan’s girlfriend Aimee Fitzsimons, said: “Mr forever, you can do this baby.”

Sharing a video of the pair together, she added: “Come on Stephen you can do it baby! To know that you know I’m here by looking at me and squeezing my hand gives me so much hope!

“We need to be back home messing around as usual. Please God, work your magic.”

Friends and boxing clubs expressed their concerns and well wishes for Mr McMullan on social media. His cousin Emma McMullan encouraged everyone to keep praying for him.

Mr McMullan’s employers, Kitchen Design House in north Belfast, said everyone at the company was devastated at hearing the news of the illness of their “long term family friend and colleague”.

“Our prayers, love and thoughts are with his family and long term partner Aimee Fitzsimons at this very worrying and upsetting time,” they continued.

“We are all praying and hoping for your full recovery, from everyone at Kitchen Design House. Can we ask for your understanding and patience during this difficult time for us all.”

Newington ABC wrote: “Please pray for our coach, boxer and friend Stephen McMullan who is seriously ill in hospital.”

The Ulster Boxing Council said it was “absolutely terrible news” to hear about Mr McMullan’s condition.

“All at Ulster Boxing keep Stephen and his family in our thoughts at this terrible time and we hope and pray Stephen makes a full recovery,” the organisation added. “Come on champ you’ve got this.”

Both Glenavy’s Townland Boxing ABC and north Belfast’s Building Bridges Community Boxing Club said everyone was praying for Mr McMullan’s full and speedy recovery.

“Stephen is in the toughest fight for his life right now,” added Downland Boxing ABC. “Can I ask all our members and friends to please pray for Stephen’s recovery. You can beat this champ.”

Dockers ABC at Belfast docks said Mr McMullan was a “tough man” and the club is praying he makes a full recovery.