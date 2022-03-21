Belfast boxer Tyrone McKenna gutted to see game-plan ruined by cut as Regis Prograis secures victory

It wasn’t to be for Tyrone McKenna in Dubai on Saturday as his bid to secure a shot at the WBC light-welterweight title came to an end in the sixth round against former world champion Regis Prograis.

The west Belfast man had come through a nightmare second when he had to pick himself off the canvas and survive an onslaught from the American, but just as he was beginning to get into the fight, a nasty cut over his right eye was enough for referee Bence Kovacs to call the doctor’s attention and after a brief examination, the injury was deemed to be bad enough to see the fight stopped and Prograis awarded the victory on a TKO after 1.40 of the round.

It was a huge effort from ‘The Mighty Celt’ who showed incredible heart to get into this fight having been decidedly second best in the early rounds as he began to draw ‘Rougarou’ into a battle, but his tendency to cut up would prove his undoing as his bid to cause a huge shock came to an end.

“He is world-class, a heavy-handed man and probably the hardest hitting man I’ve been in the ring with,” admitted 32-year-od McKenna whose record slips to 22-3-1.

“I thought I was starting to get into the fight more as the rounds were going on, but I got a cut. I would have loved to continue on because I’ve been cut in most fights, but obviously, this one I wasn’t able to continue on with, which I’m gutted about because I wanted to finish the fight.

“The game-plan was that I knew he was going to carry massive power in the first few rounds, so was just to let him work, walk him down and tire him out a bit to fade his power, then come on in the later rounds.

“I think the game-plan was going well, so it was just unfortunate I sustained a big cut.”

McKenna opened quite brightly and put some shots together as Prograis seemed content to step back and have a look, establishing his range against the taller man.

He was soon into a rhythm with a perfectly timed left finding the target and it was clear he had the power to trouble the Belfast man.

A chopping left to the temple would send McKenna down hard at the beginning of the second, giving a nod in acknowledgement he had been caught with a good shot.

There was plenty of time left in the round for Prograis to close the show and he went for the finish, but McKenna bravely rode out the storm and managed to fight back a little.

That speed and precision of Prograis’ shots were blurring as he picked his moments and McKenna was staggered by another big left in the third.

The doctor examined the Belfast man at the end of the round with Prograis well on top, but McKenna came out in the fourth determined to turn this into a war, letting his hands go.

There could be no questioning the heart of McKenna who was bloodied but refusing to budge and the American began to look a little perplexed how he was still in front of him.

Prograis was well in front, but the fifth saw McKenna enjoying more success as the fight was turning into the battle he wanted and began to get through with some excellent shots of his own, waving his opponents in to stand and fight.

Blood was pouring from a cut over McKenna’s right eye in the sixth and bad enough for the referee to call a break and allow the doctor to examine it. He determined that it was bad enough to see the fight stopped, meaning Prograis marches onto a shot a reclaiming a world title.

“I knew he was tough,” said Prograis.

“I dropped him, but knew he was going to get up and when he did get up, it felt like he wasn’t hurt at all so I just stayed calm.

“When I hurt him and cut him he just pushed forward so I had to change my game-plan and get on my back foot, start boxing a little more and open it up more.

“I just want to keep improving and keep getting better. I was a world champion and now I want to be a world champion again.”