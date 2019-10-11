Belfast boxing champion Paddy Graham passes away

Former Irish Welterweight champion boxer Paddy Graham died at his Belfast home on Wednesday.

He was 87 and hailed as a legend of the Belfast fight scene.

Born in Killough, Co Down on May 5, 1932, he fought as both an amateur and professional, competing in 53 professional bouts between 1953 and 1962.

He went toe to toe with Peter Sharpe, Boswell St Louis and Mick Leahy in some his most high profile fights.

His final fight was a loss to Sammy Cowan at Belfast's Kings Hall on October 20 1962.

The Belfast Boxers Facebook page paid tribute to Mr Graham.

"Sorry to hear of passing of old Belfast Boxers legend Paddy Graham from St George's Boxing Club in the Market," the post read.

"Paddy fought his biggest fight over last few years and sadly passed away today.

"Condolences to all his family and friends as he was a very special man."

Mr Graham's funeral will take place at St Joseph's Church Killough on Saturday at 12.30pm.

Boxer Paddy Graham

He will then be buried in the Star of The Sea Cemetery in Rossglass.

"Very deeply regretted by Michele, his grandson Gavin, nephews Joseph and Graham and nieces Myrtle and Lisa," a family death notice read.