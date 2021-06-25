Belfast pensioner gets surprise of his life from Carl Frampton

A Belfast pensioner got the surprise of his life when he picked up the phone for a chat and discovered Carl Frampton on the other end of the line.

The former world champion joined an Ulster Bank team volunteering for Age NI’s Check In and Chat service yesterday.

The scheme provides a weekly phone conversation for older people and was launched last year as a way to help address loneliness caused by lockdown.

But when 75-year-old Jim from east Belfast took a call, he did not bargain on Mr Frampton being on the other end.

The boxer said: “It was great to talk with Jim. He thought he was getting a call from Age NI’s chief executive to talk with him about Check In and Chat, so I think he was a bit surprised when he realised who was on the other end of the line.

"We talked about football, fishing and some people it turned out we both knew. Jim was a gent and I’m really glad he enjoyed the conversation."

Anyone over 60 in Northern Ireland can register, free of charge, to receive a regular telephone call from a trained and specially matched Check In and Chat volunteer. All they need to do is call Age NI’s advice line on 0808 808 7575 or email info@ageni.org.