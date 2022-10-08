Belfast’s Kristina O’Hara-McCafferty wins third pro fight in historic all-female BBC boxing show

Belfast boxer Kristina O’Hara McCafferty won her third professional fight and was the only boxer from across the island of Ireland to take part in a history-making all-female show on Friday night.

Relatively new to the professional ranks, the 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist took on Hungary’s Judit Hachbold in the BBC’s Women Of Steel programme.

O’Hara-McCafferty, who fought out of St John Bosco’s amateur boxing club in west Belfast, stepped it up to a six-round bout for the first time, but seemed unfazed as she won by a comfortable unanimous decision.

Her original opponent, Brenda Balderas, secured a world title and pulled out of Friday’s flyweight fight, but new foe Hachbold was not underestimated, as she has challenged for the European title twice and has boxed well against some popular names.

O’Hara-McCafferty told IrishBoxing.com: “Judit has had over 20 fights, has boxed for two European titles and is a very experienced fighter.”

However, the Belfast boxer put on a controlled and skilful display to retain her undefeated pro record.

When asked prior to the bout about securing a potential title fight of her own so early in her career, the 26-year-old added: “I’m not really thinking about that at the minute.

“That’s something that the team can decide when they think I’m ready. I will say I will fight anyone, who they put in front of me. That’s what boxing is all about. I have no doubt I will be a world champion someday but I’ll take it every fight at a time, I can’t jump the gun or overlook anyone."

Susannah Schofield of Unified Promotions said: "The BBC hasn’t shown boxing for a very long time, so I feel very humbled and honoured to be able to put a pilot on for them and see where it goes. There are exciting times ahead.”

The Women Of Steel aired live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport and was the first ever female-dominated fight card broadcast by the BBC, with three British men’s fights also shown.

It took place at the Magna Centre in Rotherham and was headlined by British fighter Lauren Parker against Mexico’s Edna Maltos for the vacant IBO Intercontinental title, which Parker won.

To rewatch the fights, click on the following link: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0d2pmkw