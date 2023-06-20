Belfast’s Olympic boxing bronze medallist Jim McCourt dies at the age of 79

Belfast, Ulster and Irish boxing has been plunged into sadness following the passing of a truly iconic figure in Jim McCourt, aged 79.

The native of Leeson Street off the Falls Road in west Belfast claimed Olympic and European bronze medals in the mid-1960s before going into win Commonwealth gold at the Games in Jamaica in 1966.

McCourt began boxing for the Immaculata club in the west of the city under the tutelage of Ned McCormick and Eddie Shaw, bringing seven Irish titles back to the club.

Regarded as a defensive genius, he would win lightweight bronze at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, losing out in controversial circumstances in the semi-final against Russia's Velikton Barannikov on the narrowest of split decisions, having accounted for South Korea's Bun Nam Seo, Pakistan's Ghulam Sarwar and Spain's Domingo Barrera along the way.

However, he would go onto defeat eventual champion, Jozef Grudzien from Poland, shortly after the Games and then followed-up with bronze in the following year's European Championships that were held in East Germany to underline his credentials as one of the world's best.

Having made the switch up to light-welterweight, Jim would claim gold at the 1966 Commonwealth Games that were held in Kingston, Jamaica, defeating Uganda's Alex Odhiambo, Guyana’s Ivelaw Glen and Belize’s David Dakers on his way to the final.

There, despite the sweltering heat and humidity, he proved too good for Ghana's Aaron Popoola in the final.

Although he couldn't continue his medal haul at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico, he was Ireland's flag bearer for those Games and his status of being one of Ireland's greats was already assured.

In 2011, he was inducted into the Irish Boxing Hall of Fame, a nod to his quite remarkable exploits in the ring where he was regarded as one of the world's best in the mid-60s thanks to his outstanding defensive skills and counterpunching style.

"He lost a disputed decision to Barannikov at the Tokyo Olympics, a very famous fight in the history of the sport," recalled Holy Trinity coach, Michael Hawkins.

"Olympic medals were very scare before the recent run from the High Performance Unit, so all those who came before did very well to win theirs.

"Jim was world famous, just a class act. I remember he did an exhibition up in the All Saints club in Ballymena with Tony McAvoy, but Tony just couldn't touch him - it really was an exhibition.

"I remember my father taking me to the Ulster Hall when he boxed an East German and again, Jim was outstanding. You just couldn't hit him. It wasn't all-out attacking, just pure skill. Trying to hit a southpaw is hard enough, but Jim was just an expert in the ring and a true legend."

Outside the ring, Jim was always keen to follow the fortunes and encourage the next generation of boxers.

A gentleman with an affable personality, old rivalries were set aside when he hung up his gloves and indeed, he and one of his great rivals from many battles in the Ulster Seniors, John Rodgers, would later become close friends having worked together for a time.

"They must have fought five or six times in the Ulsters," Hawkins recalled.

"They were arch enemies in the boxing world, but all of a sudden they started doing the doors at social clubs together and they became the lifetime friends.

"That was the way of Jim. He was just a legendary figure in the sport and someone who will be missed in boxing circles."