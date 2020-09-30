Belfast's Steven Ward makes winning return with points victory over Jone Valau

Steven Ward has been given a dream exhibition fight... against The Mountain from Game of Thrones!

Steven Ward made a winning return to action as he cruised to a 59-55 points win over Jone Volau in Wakefield on Wednesday night.

'The Quiet Man' was making his cruiserweight bow having lost out in a 'Golden Contract' light-heavyweight quarter-final in December and the extra 25 pounds in weight seemed to make a major difference as he looked in fine condition, boxing at a good pace and using his skills to get back on the winning trail.

"I'm over moon with the performance," he said after.

"I wasn't going in to get the guy out pf there with this being my first time at cruiserweight and boys hitting a bit harder.

"Twenty-five pounds (in weight) is a big jump but I did what Nigel Travis and Jamie Moore have been telling me, stuck to the boxing and felt like I could have done that for 12 (rounds)."It was a lively opener with both men looking to find the target with solid shots and th Fijian found the mark with some looping rights as he tested Ward who got through with some stiff jabs.

Ward settled in the seconds using his superior height and reach to keep Volau out of range as he began to use his superior boxing skills to dominate.

The pattern continued as Ward boxed excellently with Volau chasing shadows for the most part, sinking in the odd body shot in an effort so slow the Newtownabbey man down, but his moments were fleeting.

Ward was content to use his superior skills, popping out the jab and did manage to get through with an eye-catching overhand right and left counter in the final round as he marked his cruiserweight debut with a solid victory.

The 30-year-old improves to 13-1 and believes he is already capable to challenging for the British title in the near future, but was delighted with his night's work to get the ball rolling at the bigger weight.

"I would love to fight for the British title before the end of the year and I have the ability to," he insisted.

"Tonight was about running about, working in there, making sure I could do what I'm told and keeping everything textbook, but it worked.

"He was a tough lad but I felt good in there and that this is my natural weight, so that was only the tip of the iceberg."