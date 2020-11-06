Blain McGuigan denies withholding £640k Leo Santa Cruz fight payment from Frampton

Former world champion boxer Carl Frampton arrives at Belfast High court this morning with wife Christine. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Carl Frampton’s promoters had $850,000 (£648,000) that they hadn’t told him about when the relationship between boxer and manager broke down, the High Court was told on Friday .

On day 19 of the multi-million pound legal battle between Mr Frampton and Barry McGuigan, counsel for the Belfast fighter put it to Blain McGuigan that the family’s promotions firm had held on to the money “hoping things would be left” following the parting of the ways in 2017.

Blain McGuigan, oldest son of former world champion Barry, told Gavin Millar QC that such an allegation was “not true”.

Mr Frampton (33), a dual-weight world boxing champion, is suing Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions for £6m alleged withheld earnings.

In a counter-suit, Barry McGuigan (59) is counter claiming against his one-time protege for breach of contract when he ended their partnership in 2017.

Both men deny the respective allegations against them.

Acting for Mr Frampton, Mr Millar examined a document detailing the finances from the Tigers Bay native’s second fight with Leo Santa Cruz in January 2017.

Addressing Blain McGuigan the barrister said: “At the point the relationship broke down, you had the $850,000, you hadn’t told Mr Frampton about that.”

Mr McGuigan replied: “We told him that we received our part of the payment. He was aware of that. He’d already received his purse.”

Former world champion and boxing promoter, Barry McGuigan arrives at Belfast High court this morning for the legal action involving Carl Frampton who is suing McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions for £6 million. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Mr Millar countered: “He’d received that sum of money representing the net value of the $1m purse, and that was where you were hoping things would be left. He’d leave the arrangement with that, and you’d keep the $850,000.”

Mr McGuigan said: “That’s not true. We were working on the overall income after the event.”

Mr Millar replied: “But you wanted to make sure that he didn’t know about the $850,000, because that would become an issue as indeed it is in these proceedings.”

But Mr McGuigan, who was on the stand for a fifth successive day, insisted: “No we were completely clear with Carl about how we were still settling the event.”

The previous day, Mr Justice Huddleston heard Barry McGuigan's 37-year-old promoter son deny that expenses from one of Mr Frampton biggest contests had been “inflated” to £75,000.

Blain McGuigan also rejected High Court allegations that high-value complimentary tickets for the fighter's world title showdown with rival boxer Scott Quigg were being sold on the side.

He insisted all financial figures for the event at Manchester Arena in February 2016 were completely legitimate.

The hearing continues.