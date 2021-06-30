Boxer Michael Conlan to return to west Belfast Feile An Phobail festival in August

The west Belfast boxer Michael Conlan is to return to the August Feile An Phobail, as the annual festival returns with more physical events this summer.

The boxer, who won bronze at the 2012 London Olympic Games is aiming to repeat his 2019 victory over Diego Ruiz at the festival.

Posting on social media on Wednesday morning, Feile an Phobail wrote: “It’s on! Michael Conlan. Falls Park, Belfast. Friday 6th August.”

The boxer has challenged WBO world super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton to come to Belfast.

"That fight could happen in Belfast in August if Stephen Fulton would be up for it," he said in April.

"I'd go for it if it was possible 100%. With the politics in boxing, is it going to be possible? I don't know but we would hope so.

"Now, after beating the number nine in WBO, that's kind of me mandatory for the title.”

Festival organisers urged fans to keep up to date with their social media channels for information on tickets for the bout.

Taking place this year between August 5 and August 15, Feile an Phobail has already announced a number of other exciting events this summer, including musician Dan McCabe, whose gig at The Devenish on August 13 sold out in “record time”.

The festival was moved to a virtual experience in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Runners can also enjoy a 10k race on Saturday August 8.