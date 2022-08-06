Boxers Amy Broadhurst and Aidan Walsh join Carly McNaul and Dylan Eagleson at Commonwealth finals day

At least four Northern Ireland boxers will go for gold tomorrow

Amy Broadhurst and Aidan Walsh booked their place in the Commonwealth Games boxing finals day with impressive victories in Birmingham.

World champion Broadhurst made short work of Nigeria’s talented Cynthia Ogunsemilore, winning all three rounds in the Lightweight semi-final.

The first round was a hard-fought encounter, with the two boxers exchanging blows, however all five judges favoured the Northern Irishwoman.

In the second round, world champion Broadhurst outskilled the former professional landing several telling blows. The Nigerian received a standing count from the referee.

By the final round, the Nigerian champion received her second standing count as Broadhurst eased her way into tomorrow’s final.

Aidan Walsh faced the talented Welsh fighter Garan Croft in the Light Middleweight semi-final. Walsh took the spoils in a keenly contested first round, by a split decision.

The second round was a similar story, with Walsh outpointing Croft on four of the five judges’ scorecards. In the third round, Walsh controlled the bout to ensure his spot in the gold medal match. It will be his second Commonwealth final in successive games.

Earlier in the day, Carly McNaul booked her place in the Light Flyweight unanimous victory Uganda’s Teddy Nakimuli. Bangor’s Dylan Eagleson defeated Scotland’s Matthew McHale in the men’s Bantamweight semi-final.

This morning, Eireann Nugent had to settle for bronze after she lost to Wales’ Rosie Eccles in the Light Middleweight semi-final.

There are two more semi-finals for John Conlan’s team on this Super Saturday for Northern Ireland boxing.

Jude Gallagher enters the fray at 7.15pm. He will face Canada’s Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh at Featherweight level. The last of the magnificent seven is Aidan’s sister Michaela Walsh, at 7.30pm. The Belfast woman will take on South Africa’s Phiwokuhle Sbusisiwe Mnguni.