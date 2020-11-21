Boxing clever: why Raging Bull packs a punch, 40 years on

Martin Scorsese loathed boxing and had to be persuaded to make the legendary biopic by its star, Robert De Niro. Perhaps that's why it's a sports movie like no other, writes Paul Whitington

It's been called the best boxing picture, the best sports picture and has even appeared on lists of the greatest films ever made. But there's something odd about Raging Bull, an almost deliberate dissonance, a stubborn refusal to follow the traditional arc of redemptive sporting biopics. Most boxing movies glorify the so-called noble art, contrasting the bravery of those who choose to make a career of it with the venality of agents, promoters and hangers-on, but Raging Bull seems positively disgusted by pugilism, and misses no opportunity to debunk any romantic illusions the audience may have about it. It's a boxing picture that hates boxing, and that's probably because its creator did too.