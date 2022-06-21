Boxing officials involved in Michael Conlan’s Rio Olympic controversy cannot be disciplined, reveals report

None of the officials allegedly involved in the manipulation of results at the boxing tournament during the 2016 Rio Olympics can be disciplined a major investigation has found.

The author of the report Professor Richard McLaren said his team had concluded it was virtually impossible to establish to a degree of legal certainty that a boxing match had been manipulated.

“There is no final determination as to whether match-manipulation has occurred. In the course of reaching their conclusion, the McLaren Independent Investigation Team (MIIT) has identified the fact the subjectivity of judging and the difficulty of standing evidence stand in the way of making definitive conclusions of bout manipulation.”

An earlier report from the McLaren team concluded that the available evidence did indicate that some bouts were manipulated or where highly suspicious of being manipulated.

Among the fights identified of being likely to have been manipulated was Michael Conlan’s controversial loss in the bantamweight quarter-final against Russia’s Vladimir Nikitin in Rio.

In his report which was released yesterday, Prof McLaren details a grim history of financial mismanagement and deception, rule-breaking, and inadequate training and education programmes in international amateur boxing.

He warns that if the sport is to retain its Olympic place, it needs to act now.