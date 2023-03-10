Brian Magee leads tributes to Pat Magee, his loyal manager and a ‘true boxing man’

Tributes have poured in following news that a legendary figure on the Belfast boxing scene, Pat Magee, passed on Friday morning following a long battle with illness.

The west Belfast native had a successful business career, but that was matched in the boxing world as he managed a host of fighters including Brian Magee (no relation), Tommy McCarthy, Anthony Cacace, Phil Sutcliffe Jr, Kiko Martinez, plus Poonsawat Kratingdaenggym — the man who dethroned Bernard Dunne of the WBA super-bantamweight title.

Yet it was his namesake, Brian, for whom Pat would be most closely tied as he helped guide the Atlanta Olympian’s professional career from start to finish.

The former fighter reflected on the passing of his former manager and mentor as someone who was more like family with the bond much deeper than merely sharing the same surname.

Indeed, Magee was a man who would go above and beyond for all who went on the road with Brian, whether helping out with media or securing tickets for fans, he was a figure rooted in the values of the sport and someone whose presence will be sorely missed by all.

“Pat and me go back to when I was 12 years old and he sponsored a pair of boxing gloves for me, so we’d a long history,” said Brian.

Pat Magee (right) with Brian Magee and Barry Hearn

“He treated me like I was another son and his family took me under their wing.

“He was a true boxing man and he did so much for me. I’d owe him a lot as he was my manager from start to finish. You don’t get many like that in boxing who would be with you the entire time and then remain good friends after it’s over, so that was a credit to what kind of man he was.

“I was looking through old photographs of winning the British title, European title, world titles and Pat was always there on my shoulder.

“We had some adventures travelling around the world with boxing and Pat would have looked after everybody who came along.”

“Pat was like an encyclopaedia when it came to boxing,” said boxing trainer and friend, Harry Hawkins.

“Any big world title fights going back to the ‘80s like Benn-Eubank, he and ‘JR’ (John Rooney) would be over at ringside.

“When Brian was thinking of going pro, JR mentioned that Pat — who had been in America at the time - was coming back home and could be interested.”

Magee was familiar with his boxing namesake having watched him win gold at the Muhammad Ali Cup in 1997, beating Jeff Lacey in the final of the tournament held in Louisville, Kentucky.

Impressed with what he had seen, he was only too happy to get behind the Belfast southpaw, acting as manager.

“He was a great help and knew how to negotiate with businessmen,” Hawkins added.

“All of the promoters back then: Barry Hearn, Frank Moloney, Panos Eliades and Frank Warren all had the greatest respect for him as he conducted business in a gentlemanly way.

“He always made sure his fights got as much as they were entitled to — he was a great man to work with.”

Under his wing, Brian would win British and European titles, whilst also claiming WBA and IBO world super-middleweight honours, fighting some of the top names in the division along the way including Carl Froch, Mikkel Kessler, Lucien Bute and Robin Reid.