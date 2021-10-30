Caoimhin Agyarko can bring world title back to Belfast, insists new promoter Eddie Hearn

Undefeated Belfast middleweight Agyarko has signed a long-term promotional deal with Hearn, whose Matchroom Boxing company has an exclusive deal with streaming giant DAZN.

“I’m delighted to welcome the exciting and dangerous middleweight talent Caoimhin Agyarko to the Matchroom ranks,” said Matchroom boss Hearn. “Caoimhin has a real viciousness to his fighting style and is sure to be a fan favourite for DAZN viewers all around the world. I look forward to guiding him towards some huge nights in Belfast.”

Agyarko, known as Black Thunder, is unbeaten in nine fights and rated as one of the most exciting prospects in the UK, though most of his fights have been across the water. Agyarko has been making steady progress since turning professional but clearly believes that Hearn can quickly push him towards major fights on home soil.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to have signed with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing,” said Agyarko. “I’m really excited about this next chapter in my career. I have full belief that Matchroom will make me the first black Irish world champion.”

As Agyarko looks ahead to a bright future, popular Coalisland man Conrad Cummings has called time on his career.

In a statement, Cummings said: “It is with a very heavy heart I have to make this announcement that my boxing career inside of the ring is over. I have just finished my training camp for my 23rd professional fight. However, after my medical report was examined, one more fight could potentially be too many.”