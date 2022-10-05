Caomhín Agyarko says he will step in and save Chris Eubank Jr fight after Conor Benn returns ‘adverse’ sample

Belfast boxer Caoimhín Agyarko has offered to step in and save the fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn by taking the place of the latter in the ring.

Saturday’s fight, scheduled to take place at The O2 Arena in London, was called off on Wednesday afternoon after it was confirmed that a sample from Benn had returned an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug".

Promoters Matchroom Boxing have said that Benn is not yet suspended and is eligible to fight Eubank Jr., but the British Boxing Board of Control issued a statement saying the bout is "prohibited and not in the interests of boxing".

The two British boxers maintain they are prepared for the fight to go ahead on Saturday but, if not, then Belfast man Agyarko is ready to step in and ensure the event goes ahead.

In a post on Twitter, the 25-year-old wrote: “Don’t cancel the show send me a contract I’ll step in and fight Eubank not a problem.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The undefeated middleweight has not fought since March, when he defeated Juan Carlos Rubio in Nottingham to defend his WBA international middleweight title and take his record to 11-0, seven of which have come by knockout.

It would be a considerable step up for Agyarko to fill in for Benn at last minute as Eubank Jr.’s record sits at 32-2 – 23 of those wins have come by knockout – and he hasn’t lost since February 2018.

The fight could be put together at short notice as Agyarko is also represented by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, however both Eubank Jr. and Benn seem determined to continue with their original fight as planned.

“I think we’ve just seen the British Boxing Board of Control’s statement, which is pretty straight-forward, and it’s with the lawyers going backwards and forwards right now,” said Hearn at Wednesday’s live workouts.

“Both guys signed up to a multitude of testing for this fight. The UKAD testing – which is obviously the test agency that the British Boxing Board of Control use and are governed by – have all been clear and negative. There was an adverse finding on the VADA test previously, so there’s not been an official doping violation.

“There’s a process that has to be gone through. Conor Benn is not suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control.

“Ultimately he can’t be, because he’s passed all the tests from UKAD. But clearly the British Boxing Board of Control will take a position on it. We’ll deal with the lawyers.

“Both camps have been made aware of course previously to the article coming out about the situation and both camps are prepared to progress with the fight.

“But ultimately the conversations have to be had with the lawyers and the teams and the British Boxing Board of Control."