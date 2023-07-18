Carl Frampton confirmed in line-up at newly launched TNT Sports

Former boxing champion Carl Frampton has been confirmed as lead boxing analyst on TNT Sports following major shake-up and rebranding of BT Sport.

The retired athlete took to social media to celebrate the announcement on Tuesday.

"Very very excited about this!” he wrote on Twitter.

“We kick off next week with an absolute humdinger.”

Sports fans may have already noticed the new look – and name – which comes with a new line-up of talent on the channel.

The purple BT logo has been replaced by the brighter magenta of TNT which is known to viewers throughout Latin America as a premium sports broadcaster covering Champions League football in the region.

Many loved presenters and contributors will remain, however a range of new faces will be introduced.

Very very excited about this! We kick off next week with an absolute humdinger 🥊 https://t.co/Hz5al7uKfE — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) July 18, 2023

Frampton will provide his expert take on live boxing fights alongside new host Laura Woods.

The two-time winner of SJA British Sports Journalism Awards Sports Presenter of the Year will also front exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

Ms Woods will be joined by an all female presenting team including Reshmin Chowdhury, Lynsey Hipgrave and Jules Breach.

TNT Sports is seeking to embark on a new era of sports broadcasting in the UK and Republic of Ireland across television, streaming and digital platforms.

New faces, new roles and returning fan favourites make up a the latest TNT Sports team of presenters, pundits and commentators.

Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch and Joe Cole will be among those sharing their insights and opinions with viewers as part of a stellar line-up of football experts that will include Rachel Brown-Finnis, Owen Hargreaves, Steve McManaman, Joleon Lescott, Michael Owen, Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage.

talkSPORT's Ally McCoist will provide commentary for Premier League and Champions League matches.

Discovery+ has become the streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK with an unrivalled combination of live sport rights – including Eurosport.

The channel goes live on Tuesday throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland and has promised to become the ultimate home for sport fans.

New rugby pundits include Stuart Hogg, who has recently retired after a career that included 100 international caps and a domestic and European double with the Exeter Chiefs in 2020, and Emily Scarratt, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2014 winner and top point-scorer and Team GB captain at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.