Carl Frampton confirms next fight will be in Las Vegas

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton has confirmed that his next fight will take place in Las Vegas.

The Sunday Life reported last weekend the Jackal is set to return to the ring in Nevada on November 30.

Frampton seemed to confirm the news when he tweeted "Viva Las Vegas" on Wednesday.

The Tigers Bay man ended the speculation in an interview with IFLTV, saying he hoped an official announcement would be made soon.

"My next fight? I don't know how much I can say. I said Viva Las Vegas because my next fight will be Vegas. I love the place and it will be great to go back out there again," Frampton said.

"Hopefully we can make an official announcement soon."

According to the Sunday Life the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Vegas is expected to be the venue for a big show which will also feature former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez who will be having his first fight at super-featherweight.

The Jackal is likely to face former World super-bantamweight champion Isaac Dogbae, though other opponents are also understood to be in the mix.

Frampton's only Las Vegas fight to date was a WBA Super featherweight title loss to Leo Santa Cruz in 2017.

He was due to make his return to the ring earlier this year against Emmanuel Dominguez in Philadelphia, only to fracture two bones in his hand when an ornamental pillar fell on him in his hotel lobby.

That means the 32-year-old hasn't fought since his defeat to Josh Warrington last December in their IBF world title bout.