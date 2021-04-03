Carl Frampton: I don't care what anybody else thinks, I know I'm in my prime and can only see victory over Jamel Herring

Carl confident of lifting world title at a third weight in Dubai duel with Herring

Carl Frampton stands on the cusp of an historic victory - and insists he cannot be denied.

Frampton aims to take the WBO super-featherweight title from Jamel Herring in Dubai tonight to become the first Irish fighter to win world belts at three different weights as well as only the third post-war British boxer to achieve the feat, following on from Duke McKenzie and Ricky Burns.

"I've been doing a lot of visualisation this week about how the fight will go and I can only ever see my hand being raised," said Frampton.

"Everything feels like it is falling into place. I'm feeling great. People may think at 34 I should be on the slide but I feel like I'm in my prime. Other opinions don't matter, I know I can do it and my team know I can do it and that's all that matters.

"My sparring has been the best ever because I haven't lost a single round of sparring for this fight and that has never happened before and I've been in with good guys like British champion Anto Cacace and European title challenger Alex Dilmaghani. I could hit this guy on the chin and knock him out.

"Whether it's a stoppage or points, I just expect to win. I've visualised the ring-walk, and played out the fight in my head. I couldn't be more ready."

As for the chance of making history and how much that would mean, the 34-year-old said: "I really can't put into words what this would mean to me. Let me win it and I'll tell everybody afterwards."

Frampton's world title journey started in the Titanic Quarter with a victory over Kiko Martinez and it's that 2014 fight that causes him to pause and reflect of what will be required tonight.

The 34-year-old will be engaging in his eighth world championship bout as he seeks to add the WBO super-featherweight belt to the IBF and WBA super-bantam and WBA featherweight titles he has collected along the way to this evening's clash with champion Jamel Herring.

A challenger once more, Frampton currently regards the greatest moment of his career as the evening when he eclipsed Martinez in September 2014 for a second time to take home the IBF super-bantamweight crown after 12 polished rounds of boxing. A crowd of 16,000 witnessed the victory at a purpose-built arena on a cold night when Frampton burned brightly.

As much as he recalls the night with pride, it was the manner in which he defeated Martinez, 18 months after stopping him in a European title fight at the SSE Arena, that really stands out.

Frampton said: "It was a very disciplined performance against Kiko. A lot of people thought that just because I had beaten him the first time that I just had to turn up but I knew how dangerous Kiko was and since then he has gone on to be European champion and only last month got robbed in a fight with super-featherweight Zelfa Barrett. That kind of disciplined performance is what I need against Herring.

"I know I can deliver that because of the way I have been sparring. I have been so disciplined, working to a game plan. Before, it would have been easy to get drawn into fights but in this training camp I have probably been more disciplined in sparring than ever before."

Frampton points to the 2019 loss to Josh Warrington as an example of a lack of such discipline and focus that ultimately cost him victory against the Leeds warrior in their IBF featherweight title fight.

"I was just too relaxed going into that fight. I didn't respect his power because I hadn't seen anything beforehand that suggested he could hurt me. So, that bit of a lack of respect was a problem. We had a game plan but it turned out to be one of my worst performances. Against Herring I know I have to be on it from the start to the finish, just the way I was against Kiko."