Carl Frampton: If I ever fight in Belfast again I want it to be at Windsor Park

Frampton beat Luke Jackson at Windsor back in August 2018 and he wants another bout at the National Football Stadium.

Carl Frampton has admitted that he may never fight in Northern Ireland again after plans for a world title fight against Jamel Herring this summer were spoiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

It had been thought that the bout would take place at Windsor Park, home of the Northern Ireland football team, but all plans have been shelved with both fighters still keen to revisit the tie in the future.

For now, Frampton is back in training ahead of a return to the ring in the summer, with a date, venue and opponent still to be confirmed.

Victory could perhaps pave the way for the Herring meeting to be resurrected and, speaking on a BBC2 documentary on his greatest moments so far due to be aired on Sunday evening at 8pm, Frampton admitted he's unsure where that might be.

"I still would like to fight at Windsor Park, whether or not that happens again now, who knows?" he said.

"I just want to win a world title - that's the main objective and whether it happens at Windsor or whether it happens in America it doesn't matter.

"But if I ever fight in Northern Ireland again, I want it to be at Windsor Park."

Frampton is continuing his return from defeat to Josh Warrington in December 2018, having fought only once since.

Victory over Herring would make history - crowning the Tiger's Bay man as Ireland's first ever three-weight world champion.

"I want to win I don't want to ever feel defeat again in my career," he continued.

"Boxing is a lonely sport and when you lose it's hard to take and it's hard to get over.

"I just don't want to ever feel that again but I'm prepared to put in everything I can to become a world champion again.

"I think my next fight will be a fight, a non-title fight, probably a 10 rounder. Then I'm pretty sure I will fight Jamel Herring to give me the chance to become a three-weigh world champion, that's what I want to do and possibly a defence.

"If I could unify my second weight division, that would be huge."