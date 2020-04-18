Carl Frampton: I'm fortunate coronavirus didn't end my boxing career

Carl Frampton says he is relieved that the operations he had on his hands went ahead last December otherwise the coronavirus may have terminated his career.

Frampton comfortably defeated American Tyler McCreary at the end of November but went into the fight with a broken hand and then damaged the other fist during the victory in Las Vegas. That led to surgery on both hands and a two-month rehabilitation process.

The Belfast man had agreed terms to challenge WBO world super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring this summer but the current pandemic has put that on ice with both men in limbo as they wait to see when the fight can take place.

"If I hadn't had my hand operations, and had been waiting on them now, it could have been a different story with things like that being postponed… it might have been the end," said Frampton.

The Jackal is continuing to train at home in his garage as he seeks to keep a check on his weight and stay in shape for when the call does come for him to fight again.

"The fight has been pretty much agreed, without being officially announced. I'm pretty sure it will happen eventually… when restrictions ease a little bit," added Frampton, who feels the delay may affect the champion more than him. "If you look at the size of Herring, it'll hurt him to do the weight a lot more than me."