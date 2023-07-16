Carl Frampton joins ‘miracle man’ Ludumo Lamati for lunch after boxer seriously injured in Belfast bout released from hospital

Ludumo Lamati during his WBC Silver Featherweight bout against Nick Ball at the SSE Arena in Belfast

Former boxing champion Carl Frampton has hailed featherweight boxer Ludumo Lamati a “miracle man”, joining the South African and his family for a meal on Sunday afternoon to celebrate his recovery.

Lamati sustained serious injuries on the back of a bout which took place in Belfast’s SSE Arena earlier this year against Liverpool's Nick Ball – a fight he lost in the 12th round via a technical knockout.

The fight took place as an undercard event preceding Michael Conlan's world title clash with Luis Alberto Lopez.

At the time Lamati collapsed in the ring and had to be stretchered away, with the 31-year-old spending a significant period of time in the Royal Victoria Hospital, including being placed in an induced coma and being only fit enough to leave his bed late last month.

Frampton took to his social media last month to share a fundraising page which was set up to financially aid the family of the Lamati to visit him in hospital.

The former fighter tweeted: “Please help if you can” and shared a link for others to donate.

Now on the road to recovery, Lamati joined Frampton and Jamie Conlan alongside a number of the South African’s family members, as they shared snaps of the meal together.

Posting online, Frampton wrote: “Unbelievable to be able to sit and have a meal with Ludumo Lamati and his friends and family today. Miracle man.”

Jamie Conlan added: “This man is a true warrior, he has overcome so much and handled everything thrown at him like a champion, a true Miracle Man!

"Massive shout out to the people behind the scenes that have helped him and his family while here.”

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph last month, Frampton stated that the support for Lamati from the NI public came “as no surprise” to him, as the local boxing community are renowned for their ability to lend a helping hand.

“The people of Northern Ireland are well known for their great generosity, so therefore it comes as no surprise to me that the boxing public has been digging deep to raise funds for stricken ring star Ludumo Lamati.

“It’s a mark of just how much the Northern Ireland boxing community takes all fighters, including those who are visiting to box on cards here, to their hearts that there has been so much support shown towards Lamati over the past couple of weeks and a fundraising drive to help support him has raised a significant total already.

“Even in the cost of living crisis that people are facing at the moment with many on the breadline, they still find a little bit extra to help others and that great generosity never ceases to amaze me.

“I’ve been thinking about Lamati every day since he collapsed after his fight and, of course, just how his family at home must be feeling.”