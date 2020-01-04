Carl Frampton leads tributes to young Belfast boxer Eoin Hamill after crash death

Tributes have poured in for Belfast teenager Eoin Hamill after he was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon.

The 13-year-old died after colliding with a car while cycling on the Springfield Road sometime between 4 and 5pm.

A man has been arrested following the crash and remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Eoin, who was from the west Belfast area, attended Colaiste Feirste and was a talented amateur boxer who competed for Gleann ABC.

A number of figures from the Northern Ireland boxing community offered their condolences following Eoin's death, including WBC International Crusierweight Champion Tommy McCarthy, 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Joe Fitzpatrick and retired fighter Paddy Barnes.

Former world champion Carl Frampton said that he was "very saddened" to hear about the passing of Eoin, describing him as a "young and talented boxer".

"Condolences to his family and friends. RIP," he wrote on social media.

A spokesperson for Colaiste Feirste said the school community were "heartbroken" at the news of his death.

"We are all thinking of Eoin and his family and will be available to support you at this difficult time. Rest in peace champ," the spokesperson said on social media.

"This is a sad and difficult time for all involved in the school."

Pupils are invited to gather at the school's sports hall from 1 to 3pm on Sunday.

In a social media post Gleann ABC said they were devastated to have "lost one of our Gleann family".

A club spokesperson described Eoin as a "talented boxer, a future prospect no doubt, but most of all our Eoin was a lovely young kid who was a big part of our club".

"He was loved by us all, outside the ring he was admired for his skill in the ring, but instead of wishing him all the best for his next fight or shouting at him to keep them hands up or cheering him onto a victory, we will be saying a very sad and truly heartbroken goodbye to one of our own," the spokesperson said.

"Words failing me now at the moment even condolences don't seen apt ..you will be sorely missed and you were always loved by us all RIP Eoin."

Tributes were also paid by the Belfast Boxers Facebook page.

“Heartbreaking news hearing of the death of young Eoin Hamill of Gleann boxing club. Just before Christmas we photographed this young boxer fighting for Antrim against Kildare in Belfast. Spoke to his grandad after the fight saying how well the young lad had done in winning the bout," a post read.

“Sad, sad news for everyone involved in boxing. Condolences to all his family, boxing coaches and all his wee friends at this terrible time.

“God bless and rest easy young Eoin.”

Inspector David McBride is appealing for anyone with information regarding the crash to come forward.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the Springfield Road area between 4.15pm and 4.45pm and who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch as soon as possible," he said.

"Please contact us on 101.

"A man has been arrested and is currently assisting with our enquiries."