Carl Frampton looking forward to enjoying retirement from boxing with his family

The Belfast fighter praised his wife Christine for her support

Carl Frampton “can’t wait” to get home to see his wife Christine and their children Rossa and Carla after retiring from boxing following his defeat to Jamel Herring.

The Belfast fighter was stopped in the sixth round by the WBO super featherweight champion in Dubai on Saturday night.

Frampton announced his intention to retire in the ring, while wearing a t-shirt paying tribute to his old mentor Billy McKee.

Carl Frampton paid tribute to his old mentor after the fight.

Speaking to iFL TV after the fight, the 34-year-old said he “missed so much” of his children growing up and praised his wife for the support she gave him throughout his boxing career.

“There’s been times when my wife has been raising our kids on her own because I've been away so long,” he said.

“I’ve missed important things as well that I shouldn't have missed.

“The first part of my career was all about boxing but now I’m looking forward to just dedicating the rest of my life to my wife and kids, and hopefully bring them the rewards through all the sacrifices that we've all made, and Christine in particular.

“It’s a shame but I can’t wait to go and spend the rest of my life with them.”

Frampton admitted he was desperate to win the fight last night, which would have made him Ireland’s first ever boxer to win world titles in three weight classes.

Jamel Herring (left) has his hand raised after victory over Carl Frampton (right), whose career is at an end.

The former world super-bantam and featherweight champion, who was stopped for the first time in his career, said he was “done”.

“I want to be involved in big fights,” continued Frampton. “I don’t want to start fighting for small titles or try and work a position [for a world title fight].

“I’m proud of my career and proud of what I’ve done, but realistically there’s probably no way I’ll be able to win a world title again so that’s it.”

He added: “If you asked me at the start of my career, I wouldn't have imagined doing what I’ve done. I wanted to go one step further and become a three weight world champion but it just wasn't to be. I just didn't have it anymore.”

Frampton also said he wasn't completely finished with the sport and hopes to get involved in punditry in the future.

“I get a few punditry gigs every now and again,” Frampton added. “I enjoy it. Me and [boxing commentator] Chris Lloyd have got a wee thing going on as well at the minute.

“I owe boxing a lot. It’s been good to me, but again it’s been bad to me at times.

“This part of my career has been good and even though I’ve lost a few times, I’ve enjoyed it.”