Carl Frampton 'no little lost boy' and Barry McGuigan sacrificed a fortune to support Jackal, court told

Barry McGuigan pictured as he heads into a High Court showdown with Carl Frampton in Belfast.

Carl Frampton arrives at Belfast High court with his legal counsel, John Finucane for his legal battle with his former manager, Barry McGuigan.

Carl Frampton arrives at Belfast High court for his legal battle with his former manager, Barry McGuigan.

Barry McGuigan arrives at Belfast High Court for his legal battle with Belfast boxer.

Barry McGuigan sacrificed the chance to make a fortune out of Carl Frampton's big contests in America for the boxer's own good, the High Court has been told.

Counsel for Mr McGuigan claimed he allowed other promoters to stage his star fighter's stateside title bouts.

He also put it to the former two-weight world champion that he was no "little lost boy", but instead had a major say in his purses.

Mr Frampton, 33, is suing ex-manager Mr McGuigan for allegedly withholding earnings during their eight-year partnership.

Their courtroom showdown involves a claim for up to £6million.

Carl Frampton arrives at Belfast High court with his legal counsel, John Finucane for his legal battle with his former manager, Barry McGuigan.

The Belfast boxer's action involves claims against Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd - of which Mr McGuigan was a director - over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising.

A counter lawsuit has been filed against Mr Frampton for alleged breach of contact when he split from the company in 2017.

The two men, both legends in the sport, deny the respective allegations against them.

Barry McGuigan pictured as he heads into a High Court showdown with Carl Frampton in Belfast.

Continuing cross-examination of Mr Frampton on day four of the case, the barrister representing Mr McGuigan and Cyclone insisted they relinquished sole promotional rights to his championship contests in New York and Las Vegas.

Liam McCollum QC said: "They actually handed over promotion to other people, on all the big-money fights.

"They gave up the opportunity to make a fortune out of you, for your good. That's what happened."

The boxer replied that other promoters had to be used when you go to the United States.

"There's no way Cyclone Promotions would be able to go to America on their own and promote a fight with any sort of success," he said.

The case involves an alleged conflict of interest in Mr McGuigan's dual role as manager and promoter.

Mr Frampton also claims he signed up as a director of another Northern Irish-based Cyclone company on the promise of a 30% profit share which was never received.

Throughout his evidence he maintained that he acted on the basis of trust for the McGuigans.

But Mr McCollum contended that from early on in the relationship he had a big say in how much he was going to be paid, adding: "You fought your corner."

Disputing the lawyer's depiction, he answered: "I was told what purse I was getting and I was always happy to receive that."

Carl Frampton pictured with Rory McIlroy after defeating Leo Santa Cruz in Saturday nights WBA featherweight title contest at the Barclays Centre, Brooklyn, NY

According to counsel, however, he was always very interested and concerned at what he was going to make from his boxing career.

"I'm suggesting you had deep and many discussions about how much you were going to get, and you fully understood the way the fight game worked as well," he said.

"This idea you were a little lost boy is a nonsense, Mr Frampton."

The fighter replied: "I disagree."

Told that he knew how revenue from television rights and ticket sales, along with expenses, would impact on his earnings, he said he had a "vague recollection" about arrangements.

"But I never sat down and worked it out, and tried to figure out how much was actually coming in.

"The purses, looking back now in hindsight were a little small for how well the shows were doing."

One of the fighter's career highlights came in February 2016, when he defeated rival Scott Quigg to unify the world super-bantamweight titles.

The purse for that bout was split 57.5%-42.5% in Mr Frampton's favour, a deal which Mr McCollum suggested would have delighted him.

But the boxer, nicknamed The Jackal, claimed he should have received a 60% share based on his greater marketability and more reputable belt.

The court was told there had been a long delay before the pair eventually met in the ring in Manchester, with Mr Frampton citing "a fall" he suffered during negotiations.

Mr McCollum told him: "In relation to that, you were looked after extremely well by your manager and by the McGuigans, isn't that right?

"They made sure they kept it under wraps."

Disputing his assessment, Mr Frampton responded: "I don't think that's them looking after me.

"For example, after that fall I had a bit of a head injury (and) I did more sparring for the Quigg fight than I did for any other fight.

"So, trauma to the head, 220 rounds sparring for the Quigg fight."

Counsel stressed the McGuigans ensured he underwent medical scans, while also keeping the situation quiet.

"They delayed negotiations, they strung them out to make sure you were fully fit," Mr McCollum said.

"You had to train hard for the fight, there was no point in going into the fight without training hard."

In the view of Mr Frampton the level of preparation was "extreme".

"I have spoken to many fighters, and none of them have come close to sparring 220 rounds for a fight," he added.

The barrister challenged him about any complaints which were not part of the boxer's pleaded case.

"Every time to get a chance you have a go at them," he said.

"If this was excessive training and treating you badly one would expect to see it (in the papers)."

Later, the court was told that tensions developed after Mr Frampton lost his world title to Mexican Leo Santa Cruz in a rematch in Las Vegas.

He said his wife Christine had a "run-in" with his trainer Shane McGuigan - Barry McGuigan's son.

"It just wasn't how it used to be. It's hard to describe, but there was tension in the gym, definitely," Mr Frampton claimed.

Mr McCollum submitted that in text messages at the time the boxer and trainer recognised each other's contribution and were looking forward to working together again.

"This is something that annoys me a bit," Mr Frampton replied.

"My wife, I should have been on her side, whereas I'm trying to appease the McGuigans. Shane was very disrespectful to my wife, and I should have had her side.

"I think I was trying to keep both parties happy."

The case resumes on Tuesday.