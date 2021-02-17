Carl Frampton opens up on hand 'twinge' that has caused delay to Jamel Herring fight but vows to be at his best to secure world title

Carl Frampton insists there is nothing serious in the hand injury that has caused his world title fight with Jamel Herring to be postponed.

The duo were set to meet in London on February 27, fighting for Herring's WBO world super-featherweight belt but news broke on Tuesday evening that an injury caused Frampton to request a delay.

That has now been granted, with March 27 the likely new date.

"It is just a twinge to my hand, nothing too serious but I have seen a specialist and his advice was to rest it," Frampton said in a statement.

"(The delay) gives me a better chance because I will be going into the fight with two good hands after taking advice from the specialist. It is nothing major though and there is no fracture."

Frampton has been originally due to take on Herring after his win over Tyler McCreary in November 2019 but he required surgery on both hands following that success in Las Vegas.

"No disrespect to Tyler, but Jamel Herring is a world champion and at a higher level so I need to be at my best. That is what I intend to be," he vowed.

"I haven't been able to spar or hit the heavy bags for a while. From next week I have been given the go-ahead to start doing that again.

"I have still been training, been doing loads of running, shadow boxing and hitting the paddles as well which kind of replicates the pads, but I have not hit anything solid for the last two weeks.

"It wouldn’t have sat right with me to pull out if people had spent their hard earned money on tickets and travel, but (with fans not permitted to attend) this is completely different and I just want to give myself the best opportunity to win and that is it."

A new date is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Frampton, of course, is aiming to create history by becoming the first Irish boxer to be crowned a three-weight world champion.