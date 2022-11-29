Carl Frampton outlines changes he would make to boxing to prevent against concussions in future

Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton has outlined how he would change the sport of boxing to help prevent against athletes sustaining concussions in future.

Concussions in sport are a prevalent topic at present with several former rugby internationals taking lawsuits against various unions as a result of the effects of head knocks during their career, which had led to them developing the untreatable condition of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

As recently as Monday the Scottish FA have banned heading in training the days before and after games to try and prevent the number of head impacts a player sustains on a daily basis.

Boxing, naturally, consistently results in athletes suffering from blows to the head given the nature of the sport, with knockouts a frequent occurrence in fights despite boxers wearing gloves to mitigate against the power of their punches.

A study carried out by Made4Fighters determined that two in three boxers continued to compete despite having suffered a serious head injury, and the same number believed they had suffered at least one concussion.

However, in the same study 73 per cent of the responders said they had never been diagnosed with a concussion by a medical professional, although there were various factors given for this.

After listening to a discussion on TalkSport about the Scottish FA banning heading before and after games, Frampton, who competed in 31 professional fights in the ring, took to Twitter to offer his opinion, asking: “When is boxing going to wake up and have the same discussions?”

The 35-year-old then returned to the social media platform the following day to clarify his position, offering some suggestions as to what the sport could do to help limit the number of concussions in future.

"Limit sparring rounds, limit sparring to guys one division up or down, be educated on nutrition and dehydration, have concussion protocols in place, stop drastic weight cuts, have commissions properly monitor weight checks rather than being ok with a photograph,” he wrote.

"(S)top constant gym wars, have trainers and referees understand symptoms of concussion and let's not forget we are in a sport where someone can literally do a short course without any experience and become a professional boxing coach... maybe that needs looked at too.”

This is not the first time Frampton has urged boxing to make changes to combat the effects of CTE, with ‘The Jackal’ making a similar plea in November 2021.

Other boxers, such as Phil Lo Greco and Tony Jeffries, have also urged governing bodies to make adjustments to prevent against the dangers of the disease, which has no known treatment or cure.