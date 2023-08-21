Carl Frampton pays tribute to Kiko Martinez following Spanish boxer’s retirement

Taking to Twitter, the former two-weight world champion described Martinez as “Spain's greatest ever fighter”, adding, “I've a lot of respect for the majority of my opponents but none more than @MartnezKiko”.

“Enjoy your retirement Campeón.”

Back in Belfast, nine years ago, Frampton destroyed Kiko Martinez to become the IBF super-bantamweight boxing world champion.

Then aged 27, fighting in his home city, the Tiger’s Bay native claimed an overwhelmingly unanimous verdict, the judges' scorecards showing two verdicts of 119-108 and one of 118-111.

Just 18 months prior, Frampton stopped Martínez in nine rounds.

It was a fight hailed as one of the most exciting in years.

Despite being foes when the gloves were on, the two fighters have always shown great respect for one another outside the ring.

Just when fight fans thought that Martinez was at the end of his career, last October, the Spanish star went yet again and became a five-time European champion.

Writing in The Sunday Life following the bout against Englishman, Jordan Gill, Frampton had stated: “I love Kiko, have a lot of respect for him and I was delighted to see him win. It’s very rare that I would cheer against a British or Irish fighter and although Gill is a really lovely kid, because of our fights together and the friendship we’ve forged since, I’ll always back Kiko.

"As well as the five European titles, he has won world titles at two weights and is now on the verge of fighting for another world title as the landscape of the division seems to be changing with some of the champions set to move up. It’s quite incredible and fitting that he is known as ‘La Sensacion’.”

Martinez’s last fight was against Japanese boxer Reiya Abe in April of this year, for a non-title bout.

Martínez lost the 12-round fight via unanimous decision.

The 37-year-old Spaniard shared a social media post on Sunday announcing his retirement from the sport for good.

“The time has come,” he wrote, accompanied by a video in his native Spanish language. “I want to announce that it is time to say goodbye to boxing.”

He made his professional boxing debut at the age of 18, on June 11, 2004, and retires as a former two-weight-class world champion.