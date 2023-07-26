Carl Frampton pledges to reveal full story behind McGuigan court battle in autobiography

Former world boxing champion Carl Frampton has pledged his forthcoming autobiography will reveal the full story behind his highly publicised battle with promoter Barry McGuigan.

Frampton is stepping into the literary ring to deliver a knock-out account of his life in a book coming out this autumn.

Today it was announced the book will be published by Merrion Press on October 5.

Known as ‘The Jackal’, Frampton, from Tiger’s Bay in north Belfast, hung up his gloves seconds after the WBO super-featherweight defeat by Jamel Herring in 2021.

The two-time world champion is also regarded as a symbol of hope and unity by both sides of the divide in Northern Ireland.

But his career wasn’t without controversy and behind the scenes of his glittering professional success as a super-bantamweight and featherweight boxer, Frampton became embroiled in legal battles with McGuigan.

Frampton settled his multimillion pound legal battle in November 2020 after the Belfast boxer sued McGuigan for alleged withheld earnings from major bouts staged in Northern Ireland, England and the United States during his career.

He was claiming up to £6m (€6.69m) against Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd — of which McGuigan was a director — over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising.

Lawyers for the Belfast fighter alleged that he had been signed up to a “slave contract”. Frampton had enjoyed huge success during an eight-year partnership.

In a counter suit, Mr McGuigan claimed a one-time protege he had treated like a son was in breach of contract by quitting his Cyclone organisation in August 2017.

Both men denied any wrongdoing throughout the long-running case, during which the atmosphere between the two men in their final days working together was described as “toxic”.

According to his publishers, Frampton is now set to reveal the most personal aspects of being a fighter in his autobiography — the fears and doubts, the exhilaration and devastation, the friendship and animosity.

And he has promised to speak openly and passionately, not only about boxing, but also about his country, how far it has come and the problems it faces.

“This book has been years in the making so it’s very exciting now it’s time to share it with the world,” Frampton said ahead of the launch, with the book to be published on October 5.

“Finally, I get to reveal the truth on everything that has happened in my life and career.”

A strong supporter of integrated education, Frampton has also been involved in documentary film making, with a strong emphasis on tackling mental health issues in Northern Ireland.

Frampton has continued his association with the sport of boxing and now commentates for TNT Sports.

Merrion Press has acquired the publishing rights to the book, written in collaboration with William Hill Sports Book of the Year winner Paul D Gibson.

Gibson’s work includes the biography of Irish fighter Eamonn Magee, which won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year and the Eir Sport Irish Sports Book of the Year awards in 2018, as well as the ghost-written autobiography of UFC star and pundit Dan Hardy.

Patrick O’Donoghue, commissioning editor at Merrion Press, said: ”I’m absolutely delighted that Merrion Press will be working with an icon of Carl Frampton’s calibre.

“His status as one of Irish boxing’s greatest legends is undeniable and now his superb autobiography will rightly take its place at the very top of the sports genre. In Paul D Gibson, Carl has found the perfect collaborator — an exceptional writer to help tell his story.”