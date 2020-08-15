Carl Frampton set for world title fight after easing past Darren Traynor while Michael Conlan stops Sofiane Takoucht despite points deductions

Carl Frampton knows it's win or bust for his world title ambitions.

Carl Frampton is set for a world title fight against Jamel Herring as he saw off Darren Traynor on Saturday evening after Michael Conlan took another step on his own road to the top with a convincing win over Sofiane Takoucht.

The Jackal will take on WBO super featherweight champion Herring in late October or early November, providing the American can safely see off Jonathan Oquendo on September 5.

Frampton hadn't fought in nine months since seeing off Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas in November and showed a title ring-rust as he took five rounds to really warm up against Traynor.

Then, however, he seemed to flick the switch as the fight ticked into its latter half and it took only four minutes of top level Frampton to dispatch his underdog opponent.

A duo of crushing body blows in the sixth round knocked Traynor to the canvas. It seemed like he may not clamber to his feet and, when he did, he lasted just a minute of the following round, the fight finished by another big left hook to the Scotsman's side.

It all came after Michael Conlan had delivered a performance befitting a soon-to-be world title challenger.

His eyes are more increasingly than ever on a shot at the super-bantamweight world title after he eased past experienced Frenchman Sofiane Takoucht.

Conlan won with a deserved tenth round stoppage and, in truth, the only thing that threatened an otherwise comfortable victory was a series of low blows from the Belfast boxer that saw him twice deducted a point and subsequently warned of potential disqualification.

It was the resulting need for a careful approach that delayed the finish to the fight but Conlan eventually got the stoppage he so wanted as he out-boxed his elder opponent from start to finish.

The headline hits were a huge left hand that finished the fight in the final round and two cruel body shots that had visibly rocked Takoucht, the first in the fourth and the second in the seventh round.

The tenth round hit ultimately finished a dogged Takoucht, Conlan subsequently offloading on the body and leaving the referee no choice but to stop the fight.

It was indicative of the raw power in Conlan's locker, which he hopes will take him to the top of the sport.

He now has 14 wins from 14 professional fights and is tracking towards a world title.

Here are the fights as they happened: