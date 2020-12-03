Carl Frampton set to fight Jamel Herring in UK in January with world title on the line

Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton will go head to head for the WBO World Super Featherweight title

Carl Frampton's long-awaited world title fight against Jamel Herring looks set to take place in the UK in January.

The Jackal can make history by becoming the first Irish boxer ever to be crowned a world champion at three different weight divisions if he can dethrone the reigning WBO World Super Featherweight champ.

The fight had initially been set to take place last summer before being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was confirmed last month that it would still take place, with mandatory challenger Shakur Stevenson made to wait to take on the victor.

Belfast was always understood to be the first preference, although Las Vegas' MGM Grand was also a possibility. It is unclear where in the UK the fight will take place but Top Rank chief Bob Arum has confirmed that it will at least be on this side of the Atlantic in the new year, with the working date understood to be January 16.

"We've agreed to let Frank Warren do that fight in the UK," he told iFL TV.

"It was supposed to be in December but now there are so many fights over there so Frank asked to do it in January. We said ok and we are just waiting for Frank to get a date. My understanding is that it's going to happen in January."

The bout has initially been pencilled in for December 19 although had been expected to be put back to suit American television schedules.

There has even been consideration given to staging the fight overnight in UK time to earn a prime-time slot in America, as was the case for Ricky Hatton's world title win over Kostya Tszyu in 2005.

The winner will then have to fight highly-rated Stevenson within 90 days. The 23-year-old has won all 14 of his professional fights, eight by knockout, and is set to warm up against Toka Kahn Clary on December 12.

"He's an extremely talented boxer," said Arum. "I really believe that he will go through all of the divisions, right up to welterweight First he will fight Toka Kahn, a pretty good fighter, and then in April or May next year he will fight the winner of Herring and Frampton."

The bout against Herring is all-important for Frampton, who is attempting to get back on top or the world for the first time since his defeat to Leo Santa Cruz at featherweight.

He was previously the world super bantamweight champ.

"This fight with Herring means so much to me for many reasons; I don't want to have that losing feeling ever again, I hated to see how it affected my family and friends never mind the way it hurt me but also I want to have a win like this for my coaches Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis," Frampton wrote in his Sunday Life column last month.

"Jamie and Nigel made me fall in love with boxing again when I joined them three years ago and they deserve to have a world title-winning night with me and I will do everything it takes to make that a reality when I come face-to-face with Herring.