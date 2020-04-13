Carl Frampton signs up for Crusaders' initiative to get food to the vulnerable

Boyhood fan and boxing hero Carl Frampton will today throw his weight behind Crusaders' mission to deliver hot meals to homes across north Belfast during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ambitious and big-hearted initiative has proved a resounding success so far, with manager Stephen Baxter and his daughter Rachel lending a helping hand on Saturday.

More than 440 meals were delivered by the club's volunteers and their community partners.

Frampton, who was scheduled to take on Jamel Herring for the world super-featherweight crown in June before the fight was postponed due to the pandemic, said he was happy to support his community during this anxious time.

"I am happy to do this and I know the residents are very grateful that people are trying to help them," said the 33-year-old.

"Crusaders are hoping to help deliver 400 meals a day to the most vulnerable people in north Belfast and I want to help them do that.

Helping out: Stephen Baxter hands food to residents Jackie and Agnes Salters

"I feel the community spirit is amazing. I can't speak for other places but I grew up in Tigers Bay and I can remember people knocking on your door if they needed things like milk. I think we have lost a bit of that spirit but now we are seeing people coming together to help one another and it's really inspiring.

"We have taken things for granted and I think that after this is all over more of us will become better people."

The hard-working team are splitting north Belfast into different zones and reaching out to as many families as they can over at least the next 13 weeks.

Crues general manager Bernard Thompson said: "The initiative is initially for 13 weeks and we fully expect to utilise quite a lot of our volunteers to assist our community partners.

"Carl and coaches from Midland Boxing Club will be assisting with deliveries on Monday so it's a fantastic community effort to reach those in need.

"It went exceptionally well on Saturday with over 440 meals delivered by our community partners from Mount Vernon to White City. A huge thank you to everyone involved."

Meals are being prepared in the Roy McDonald Centre. Among the community groups backing the initiative are New Beginnings, Hubb, Mariners, FUSE and LCAP while Belfast City Council is also in support.