Carl Frampton v Jamel Herring: Free-to-air TV channel steps in to show world title fight across UK and Ireland

Carl Frampton's world title fight against Jamel Herring will be shown on terrestrial TV across the UK, it has finally been confirmed.

Channel 5 have stepped in to secure the rights for Saturday night's bout, with Herring's WBO world super featherweight belt on the line.

The programme will start at 10pm, the time Frampton and Herring are expected to take their ring walks.

That means Tyrone McKenna's fight against Zhankosh Turarov for the WBO Inter-Continental super-lightweight title, expected to start at 9pm, is not set to be shown on Channel 5.

For coverage of that as well as Frampton's bout, fans will be able to watch on IFL TV's Youtube channel.

BT Sport have shown Frampton's bouts since he linked up with promoter Frank Warren and the channel was set to show the fight when it was to be staged in London on February 27. However, it was delayed due to a hand injury sustained by the Jackal and was then moved to Dubai.

Frampton, of course, is bidding to become the first Irish boxer to win world titles in three weight divisions.

"Absolutely delighted that my fight will be shown to the masses on free to air TV," Frampton said.

"It is where the sport of boxing should be shown, accessible to everyone in the country. Having the potential of millions being able to watch me make history is truly special."