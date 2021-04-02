Carl Frampton wears ‘Noah’s army’ T-shirt to weigh-in

Carl Frampton wearing a 'Noah's Army' t-shirt during Friday's weigh-in for his fight against Jamel Herring in Dubai.

Boxer Carl Frampton has used the weigh-in before his world title fight in Dubai to back a campaign calling for answers over the death of Noah Donohoe.

Mr Frampton appeared wearing a ‘Noah’s Army’ T-shirt bearing a picture of the 14-year-old St Malachy’s College pupil, who died last year.

He posted a picture of himself wearing the top to his nearly half a million followers on Twitter on Friday, with many fans thanking him for his support.

One said: "The exposure this gives to Noah’s case is unbelievable. In tears here. He’s a daddy thinking and acting like a daddy."

Frampton is aiming to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion when he takes on America’s Jamel Herring in the WBO super-featherweight bout on Saturday.

Putting everything on the line, the 34-year-old Belfast boxer has vowed this fight will be his last if he does not win.

His public support for the Donohoe family follows a rally in Belfast last Sunday in which hundreds gathered at City Hall before walking to Belfast Castle.

The PSNI is investigating if the march breached Covid rules and parades legislation.

After the demonstration, Noah’s mother, Fiona, said she felt overwhelmed by the support.

She added that while the Chief Constable had promised her answers, she lacked confidence in the investigation.

Noah disappeared after leaving his home in south Belfast on June 21 last year.

The Donohoe family hold a protest for answers surrounding the death of Noah on March 28, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Following a huge search operation, his body was found in a storm drain off the Shore Road on June 27. Drowning was determined as the cause of death.

The schoolboy was reportedly seen cycling naked in the Northwood Road area, with the police saying he may have suffered a head injury after falling from his bicycle.

A hearing was told there was no evidence he was attacked or that anyone else was involved in his disappearance and death.

At a preliminary inquest in January, Fiona Donohoe’s solicitor, Niall Murphy, said the teenager may have been assaulted before his death.

A full inquest is scheduled to begin in January next year.