Carl Frampton's delayed fight against Jamel Herring set for Dubai - report

The 33-year-old confirmed yesterday that a hand injury caused him to request a delay to the bout, which had been scheduled to take place on February 27 in the Copper Box Arena in London.

The Belfast Telegraph understands March 27 as the likely new date for the fight and now, according to the Athletic, it will be moved to Dubai.

Frampton has been originally due to take on Herring after his win over Tyler McCreary in November 2019 but he required surgery on both hands following that success in Las Vegas.

Read more Carl Frampton opens up on hand 'twinge' that has caused delay to Jamel Herring fight but vows to be at his best to secure world title

This time, while the problem is not serious, the Jackal says he is taking no chances.

"It is just a twinge to my hand, nothing too serious but I have seen a specialist and his advice was to rest it," Frampton said in a statement.

"(The delay) gives me a better chance because I will be going into the fight with two good hands after taking advice from the specialist. It is nothing major though and there is no fracture."

Frampton is aiming to become the first three-weight world champion from the island of Ireland and if he can take Herring's WBO super-featherweight belt, it would set up a mandatory defence against unbeaten American Shakur Stevenson.

"Stevenson is a very talented lad who has had a lot of hype around him since turning pro after winning a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games," wrote Frampton in his Sunday Life column. "He has the frame to move through the weights and win world titles. I don't expect him to hang around super-featherweight too long - he'll want to get into the lightweight mix as soon as possible."