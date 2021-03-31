Carl Frampton's 'ego' lesson against Josh Warrington will help inspire success against Jamel Herring, says Jamie Moore
Coach confident lessons have been learned ahead of Herring showdown
David Kelly
The pain of defeat to Josh Warrington stung like battery acid long after the welts and bruising had subsided following their UK Fight of the Year in 2018. But Carl Frampton will return to the world title stage this Saturday in Dubai a better man for the loss that almost ended his career, according to coach Jamie Moore.